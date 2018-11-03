NFL Week 9: Preview

Potential Game Of The Week - Green Bay Packers vs New England Patriots

The question is often asked who would you pick as a quarterback to lead a team. Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers? We will leave the answer for another day, but today we know that this is the game everyone will be watching this Sunday.

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams where the recently traded Ty Montgomery cost them the game. The offence seems to be coming together well. Week after week the Packers seem to be getting better on both sides of the ball.

This week again the Packers face another stellar offence in the New England Patriots led by some will say the greatest quarterback ever in Tom Brady. The Packers defence is without Ha Ha Clinton Dix who was traded on deadline day. The rest of this defensive group will have to be at their best against the Patriots offence.

The Packers offence should be able to exploit the secondary of the Patriots, Rodgers should be able to pick apart the defence. The question will come from their run game. The run game leads to better passing options. Every week we don't know whom the Packers will go with, but this week will be necessary to both Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones to be at their best and make life a little easier on A-Rod.

The New England Patriots once again are dominating the AFC. The only team that had beaten the Kansas City Chiefs and knocked out the Buffalo Bills last week when they finally decided to show up.

Brady is getting more comfortable with Josh Gordon and is likely to use him more and more as the weeks go on. Brady wants receivers whom he trusts, that trust he has built already with Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman to name a few, but he will also have that same trust in Gordon soon. This trust is probably why Brandin Cooks did not fit the Patriot way and was sent away, and they got Gordon.

The defence of the Patriots will have to be on their game if they want to stop the great Rodgers. If they can play physical with the receivers and pressure Rodgers all game, they will triumph. The Patriots can't entirely stop Rodgers, but just enough for their team to win it.

This game is the game of the week, easily could be the game of the year. I know I will be watching these two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks try to lead their team to victory this week.

