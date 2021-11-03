NFL Week 9: What NFL teams have a bye this week?

The extended NFL season means the timing of a team's bye week is even more important in 2021. An early bye could mean a team is exhausted by the end of the season, while a late one could mean a team stumbles early on with too many injuries.

Week 9 is here and the byes continue. This represents the new unofficial midway point of the season, making this arguably the top time for an NFL team to get a week off. So who has a bye in Week 9?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, Washington Football Team, and Seattle Seahawks are all off this weekend.

4 NFL teams with a bye week in Week 9

The Lions stand out as the team needing a bye week the most. They are now 0-8 and just suffered a 44-6 beatdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

0-17 is becoming a real possibility for Dan Campbell's team and this time off could represent a chance to reset and just focus on the basics.

Washington is in a similar position, even if they are 2-6 on the year. Losing Ryan Fitzpatrick early hurt the team's chances in 2021 and Ron Rivera's bunch is on a four-game losing streak.

The NFC East race already appears to be over, so don't expect Washington to sneak into the postseason like they did last year.

A loss to Tampa Bay means Washington will fail to reach 11 wins for the 30th straight season.

The Seahawks' bye comes at a great time as they remain without star quarterback Russell Wilson. Yet this week off may mean he is ready to go November 14 against the Green Bay Packers.

That would be huge as the Seahawks are 3-5 and desperately trying to remain in the playoff hunt. Getting Wilson back soon is the only way to avoid falling too far behind.

Then there is Tampa Bay. Tom Brady's team suffered a shocking loss Sunday as his pick-six sealed a victory for the New Orleans Saints. The Buccaneers remain in a great spot to defend their NFL title, but a week off after such a frustrating loss is a good thing.

All four of these NFL teams are on different paths in the 2021 season. Getting time off should help all four, even if one is a Super Bowl contender and the other is hoping to avoid an 0-17 finish.

