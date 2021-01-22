NFL: NFC Conference Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers odds, picks, and predictions

This Sunday, the Green Bay Packers' franchise QB Aaron Rodgers will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what should be a thrilling NFC Conference Championship Game. These two teams have rolled through the NFL playoffs, so they're both riding a lot of momentum right now.

The Packers easily defeated the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Divisional Round. Green Bay earned a 32-18 victory with touchdowns from Rodgers, Aaron Jones, Davante Adams, and Allen Lazard. The connection between Rodgers and Adams continues to be one of the best combinations NFL fans have seen in quite some time.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers upset the New Orleans Saints last week. Tampa Bay's defense was superb, as it forced Saints QB Drew Brees to throw three interceptions. The Buccaneers capitalized on these turnovers, as they scored whenever the defense gave the offense good field position. As a result, the Buccaneers walked away with the 30-20 victory.

Green Bay's offense is a different challenge for Tampa Bay. Rodgers and Adams are an elite combination, and the Buccaneers' pass defense could be vulnerable to Rodgers' cannon of an arm.

The Packers' pass rush has been great all season, but if the Buccaneers' offensive line can protect Brady, the two quarterbacks should be on a level playing field. It's fair to expect this game to turn into an fantastic shootout between the two legendary quarterback, Brady and Rodgers. The star who wins this battle will probably lead his respective team to victory.

With that being said, here's a look at where both teams stand heading into Sunday's game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers betting odds

Buccaneers: 29/20

Packers: 4/7

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers picks

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will throw at least 3 touchdown passes

Packers WR Davante Adams will record at least 100 receiving yards and score a touchdown.

Packers RB Aaron Jones will score a rushing touchdown.

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will throw at least 2 touchdown passes.

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will throw one interception.

Packers OLB Za'Darius Smith will sack Brady at least once.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans will score a receiving touchdown.

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David will either force or recover a fumble.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers key notes

Tom Brady on 20+ yard throws:

🔺 41 completions (1st)

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers threw for 48 TDs during the regular season (1st in NFL).

Packers WR Davante Adams caught 115 passes during the regular season (2nd in NFL).

Packers WR Davante Adams caught 18 TD passes during the regular season (1st in NFL)..

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady threw for 4,633 yards during the regular season (3rd in NFL).

The Buccaneers and the Packers have met each other 56 times (but just once in the postseason). The Green Bay Packers have won 33 games; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been victorious in 22 games. There has been one draw in this series.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers key injuries

Packers:

LB Za'Darius Smith, Questionable (thumb)

WR Allan Lazard, Questionable (wrist/back)

K Mason Crosby, Questionable (shoulder)

LB Kingsley Keke, Questionable (concussion)

RB Jamal Williams, Doubtful (ankle)

LB Krys Barnes, Doubtful (thumb)

T Rick Wagner, Questionable (knee)

Buccaneers:

DL Jason Pierre-Paul, Doubtful (knee/NIR)

WR Antonio Brown, Doubtful (knee)

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, Doubtful (quad/ankle)

S Jordan Whitehead, Questionable (knee)

WR Mike Evans, Questionable (knee)

WR Chris Godwin, Questionable (quad)

RB Ronald Jones lll, Questionable (quad/finger)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers prediction

Green Bay leads the NFL for points scored during the regular season, as the team scored 31.8 points-per-game. The Packers just dismantled the NFL's best defense when they beat the Rams. When the Packers offense is clicking, Rodgers can be impossible to stop.

Any team hoping to beat Green Bay needs to be able to score in bunches. The Buccaneers are in luck, as they only rank behind the Packers in the NFC with their average of 30.8 points-per-game. Brady has a deep receiving corps that is capable of hanging with Green Bay in a shootout. The combination of Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Antonio Brown could overwhelm the Packers.

The Packers might be the favorites in this game, but Brady always seems to find a way to win in the playoffs.

Prediction: The Buccaneers will win by a final score of 30-27.

Money Line: Packers: -170; Bucs: +150

Against the Spread: Packers: -3