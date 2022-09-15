NFL Week 2 Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time, and live stream details - 15 September 2022

Week Two of the NFL season gets underway on Thursday. Quarterback Justin Herbert leads the Los Angeles Chargers against quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. This will be the first of two matchups between the two teams this NFL season in the AFC West. Both teams are coming off wins in Week 1. The Chargers defeated their AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Chiefs beat the Arizona Cardinals on the road.

The last time Los Angeles and Kansas City played in the regular season was back in Week 15 of last season at the SoFi Stadium. In this game, the Chiefs were victorious over the Chargers in overtime (34 - 28). Mahomes threw for 410 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Herbert had 236 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception in the loss.

NFL @NFL



-- Thursday 8:15pm ET on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ What a QB matchup this is going to be #LACvsKC -- Thursday 8:15pm ET on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ bit.ly/3POvRB0 What a QB matchup this is going to be 🔥#LACvsKC -- Thursday 8:15pm ET on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ bit.ly/3POvRB0 https://t.co/Hniqkoa9Vq

On the injury front, the Chargers will be without two wide receivers, Donald Parham and Pro Bowl wideout Kennan Allen. Allen suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 but led the team with 66 receiving yards before leaving the game in the first half. The Chiefs will be without their reliable kicker in Harrison Butker, who injured his ankle in Week 1. The injury came on kickoff but he returned in the second quarter to hit a 54-yard field goal.

In this series, the Chargers have won three of their last five games on the road against the Chiefs, including their last two visits to Arrowhead Stadium. The question is, can they make it to four of their last six games or will the Chiefs snap the streak? The game is projected to be a real shootout, a joy for the neutrals and a fiery affair for fans of both franchises.

Here's where you can watch Thursday Night Football and this NFL Week 2 matchup.

NFL Week 2 Games 2022 TV channel and live stream details

Game: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TV Channel and Time: Amazon Prime Video, 8:15 pm EST

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Mobile device: NFL+

LIVE POLL Q. Who win this Thursday Night Football matchup? Chargers Chiefs 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell