NFL: What is the most expensive Super Bowl commercial in 2021?

Commercial advertisers and the corporations that hire them work hard to ensure that viewers of the Super Bowl enjoy their offerings each year, even if they are not big fans of the NFL. Super Bowl commercials have a reputation for being fun and unique, and the joy that viewers get from the commercials rivals the action on the field.

Last year's Super Bowl commercials included new advertisements from companies such as Toyota, Reese's, Sodastream, and Rocket Mortgage, to name a few.

This year's commercials won't be an exception. In fact, we could possibly see plenty of commercials related to the chaos that 2020 brought to this world. Commercial time is not free though, as advertisers must pay the network for the opportunity to have their advertisement shown. This raises a question: how much did the most expensive Super Bowl commercial in 2021 cost?

How expensive is the most expensive commercial?

Considering the fact that the amount for a 30-second ad during the Super Bowl has gone up almost every year in the past, it is surprising that the price has not increased this year. This could be due to the pandemic that began in 2020, leaving the whole world on lockdown. Nonetheless, Viacom (which merged with CBS), bought airtime for a single ad for $5.5 million, which is $100,000 less than what was asked for airtime during last year's Super Bowl.

Budweiser will skip its Super Bowl ads this year and donate the money it would have spent to coronavirus vaccination efforts.https://t.co/gsqhKrI4xD — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 25, 2021

That amount doesn't include the price for the ad to be included in CBS's live stream, which would cost potential buyers another cool $300,000.

There will certainly be several big-name corporations revealing their new ads during the Super Bowl. A few include Pringles, Tide, and Bud Light, all of who have made features in past Super Bowls.

Even if you are a viewer who does not follow football for a passion, it will be worth watching just to enjoy the advertisements that will be hitting the airwaves for the first time.

Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begins at 6:30 PM ET on February 7th, tune into your local CBS network or catch the action on CBS Live Stream.