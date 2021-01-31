NFL: What time is Super Bowl LV Kickoff?

The NFL’s most anticipated annual game, the Super Bowl, is almost here.Super Bowl LV will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 7. The game will be broadcast on CBS, marking the second time in the last three years for the network.

This year’s edition of the NFL finale will feature Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing off against Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, giving the Bucs a home-field advantage.

A beautiful day in Tampa Bay ☀️ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 29, 2021

Such an advantage won’t mean the same as in recent years, though; just 22,000 fans will be allowed to attend the game due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers, who were specifically invited by the league.

Tickets for the game are currently being sold for around $7,950. The Super Bowl is always one of the most costly events for sports fans, and even that price is liable to change as the game draws closer.

What to watch for in Super Bowl LV

Fans will want to make sure they’re snug in their seats by the 6:30 p.m. kickoff, as there’s a lot to watch for in this year’s Super Bowl.

The game will be a matchup of sensational quarterbacks. Brady is arguably the greatest signal-caller of all time, while Mahomes is one of football’s best young talents.

Brady has helped lead the Bucs to a phenomenal season in his first year in Tampa. He joined the team this past offseason after working with Bill Belichick to engineer a dynasty with the New England Patriots.

Mahomes routinely makes incredible plays both with his arms and his legs. He’s one of the league’s most exciting players, and many fans and analysts consider him the best quarterback in the NFL right now.

Mahomes’ Chiefs are currently a -3.5 favorite over the Bucs, but the talent on both rosters makes predicting a winner a tough undertaking.

A mystery bettor placed a $2.3 million wager from their phone - taking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3.5.



It's the largest Super Bowl LV bet so far per @BetMGM. pic.twitter.com/TBKkRvSaaa — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 30, 2021

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the action in the broadcast booth. Nantz is a veteran of the trade, while Romo has quickly carved out a spot among broadcasting’s best.

Of course, the commercials are always another reason to tune in to the Super Bowl, and for many viewers on Sunday, that will surely be their sole purpose in watching.

Whatever the reason, Super Bowl LV is sure to draw viewers desperate for a reprieve from the woes associated with COVID-19. They just need to remember that 6:30 p.m. kickoff time.