NFL 2021: When is Week 1 of the new season?

NFL fans have been counting down the days until Week 1 of the 2021-2022 NFL season. The first NFL game of the season is set to kick off on Thursday, September 9, 2021. There hasn't been an announcement on who will be playing the first Thursday Night Football game but fans will know in two days.

The NFL schedule is set to be released on May 12, 2021. Releasing the schedule moves NFL fans closer to the start of the season. There are a number of great matchups for the 2021-2022 season. Here are some of the top games for this upcoming season.

Key games for the 2021-2022 NFL season

Denver Broncos v Oakland Raiders

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers

The Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers have had a number of close games in both the regular season and the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers' most recent comments about wishing the Packers would have traded him to the 49ers makes this matchup even more interesting heading into the 2021 season.

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

Anytime the NFL has two top-five quarterbacks going head-to-head, it's a key matchup. The Buffalo Bills are coming off their best season in roughly 20+ years and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking for redemption for their Super Bowl loss. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will look to throw the football around and light up the scoreboard when the two sides meet.

Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs

Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes are the two of the most exciting quarterbacks in the NFL today and this will be an interesting clash when the two teams face off.

Both are young talents that changed the game in different ways and both have won the MVP award in recent years. Lamar Jackson's ability to run football separates him from other NFL quarterbacks.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets

This may seem surprising to a lot of NFL fans. Simply put this is a must-watch game because of the battle between Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson. This game should be the first Sunday Night Football game in Week 1 of the new season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New England Patriots

The Buccaneers have managed to retain their entire Super Bowl championship-winning team and Bill Belichick spent his entire retirement savings during free agency.

Both Brady and Belichick want to win this game and it has an Ohio State vs Michigan feel to it. It wouldn't matter if the Patriots only win one game next season, as long as it is the one against Tom Brady's new team.