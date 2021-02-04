NFL: Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls?

Super Bowl LV has finally arrived and fans all over the world are looking forward to the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This year's Super Bowl brings many surprises, just like it does every year. But one of the biggest surprises is that for the first time in Super Bowl history, a team will play at their home stadium. Raymond James Stadium was named the host of Super Bowl LV, which is also the home stadium for the Buccaneers.

Raymond James Stadium is Super Bowl ready 😍 pic.twitter.com/1qFHz2hI4v — Gridiron (@Gridiron) February 3, 2021

For Tampa Bay, this will be the third time Raymond James Stadium hosts a Super Bowl. The last time this star-studded event occurred in Tampa was back in 2008, when the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.

All this brings up a question: what city has hosted the most Super Bowls?

Do warmer cities mean more Super Bowls hosted?

The city of Miami has the honor of hosting the most Super Bowls in history, with 11. Miami last hosted a Super Bowl in 2020, when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers. The first Super Bowl was hosted (in what is known as Hard Rock Stadium today) back in 1968 for Super Bowl II.

Hard Rock Stadium has gone through several name changes in the past. It had been known as Dolphin Stadium for many years, before Sun Life, and then Hard Rock bought the naming rights to the stadium.

One year ago today, the #Chiefs came back from down 20-10 in the 4th quarter to beat the #49ers in the Super Bowl.pic.twitter.com/Mc87vMc6N1 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 2, 2021

It seems like the NFL prefers for the Super Bowl host to be located in the South, as the next leading cities for hosting the event are New Orleans, Los Angeles, Tampa Bay, and San Diego. All these cities typically have a warmer climate than cities in the north at this time of the year, which is certainly a preference for most NFL players.