NFL: Which teams have never been to the Super Bowl?

When we think of the Super Bowl, there was always one team in mind: The New England Patriots. Once considered the best dynasty in the NFL, the Patriots have been to 11 Super Bowls, winning in six of those appearances.

With the future hall of fame QB Tom Brady now out of New England, the dynasty has simply fallen and now the league will look towards teams like the Kansas City Chiefs or Green Bay Packers to take over the Patriots.

But this brings up the question:

Which teams have never appeared in a Super Bowl?

#1 Cleveland Browns

This shouldn't come as a surprise, the Browns franchise simply has a poor organization for the past 20+ years. But the 2020 season brought some glimmer of hope for the team, as they went into the postseason 11-5, beating their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round.

Unfortunately, the team lost to the Chiefs in the Divisional Round by one score, but it gave hope to fans. Considering this could be the start of a downfall for the Steelers, the Browns could soon top the division and head to the Super Bowl under HC Kevin Stefanski.

Advertisement

#2 Detroit Lions

Many fans like to trash on teams like the New York Giants or Washington Football Team, but don't realize the lack of success by other teams that have had the tools to be a good team. One of those teams would be the Detroit Lions, who have seemingly gone from having one of the best QB/WR duos, to firing an HC with above a .500 record and hiring a Patriots' defensive coordinator who lasted for two seasons and a half.

“We’re gonna kick you in the teeth, and when you punch us back, we’re going to smile at you. And when you knock us down, we’re gonna get up. And on the way up, we’re going to bite a kneecap off.”



New @Lions HC Dan Campbell had quite the introductory press conference 😳 pic.twitter.com/cWJTSFtJAQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 21, 2021

The Lions have plenty of work to do just to even make it to the playoffs, which says a lot about the franchise. There are question marks at almost every position, including with star QB Matthew Stafford.

#3 Houston Texans

Advertisement

Not only does this organization not like helping its young QB to thrive, but it also does not push for the most success. The organization has begun to seem like a mess with the rumors of star QB Deshaun Watson wanting to be traded out of Houston. Watson certainly cannot be blamed for the request, as the organization has been a mess under O'Brien.

Texans fans please don’t forget Gary Kubiak was the first coach to win the division (twice)and the only coach to win a playoff game( twice). Those are Houston Ring of Honor credentials! — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 22, 2021

Had the Texans fired Bill O'Brien much earlier and given Watson the help he needs, the Texans could have had at least one Super Bowl appearance so far.

#4 Jacksonville Jaguars

It seemed as if the Jaguars had one or two seasons of recent success. One of those seasons was in 2017 when the Jaguars went all the way to the AFC Championship to face the Patriots. They would lose 24-20, which would begin the downfall of the team.

Couldn’t be more excited to join the @jaguars family. Already getting to work to give the great fans of #Duval a team they can be proud of and enjoy. pic.twitter.com/pa46cJtXAT — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) January 16, 2021

The last time the Jaguars had been in the AFC Championship was in 1999, so losing in 2017 was a big thing, considering how it could have been the team's first opportunity to head to the Super Bowl. With a new HC and the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, could the Jaguars possibly have their first appearance in the next few years?