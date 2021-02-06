NFL: Which were the three worst teams this season?

No NFL team wants to be on this list.

While the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare to face off in Super Bowl LV, three franchises finished the season at the opposite end of the spectrum, concluding their 2020-21 NFL campaigns with the worst records in the competition.

Here are the three teams that were the worst in the NFL this season:

#1 Jacksonville Jaguars | No. 32 overall in NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts

Only one NFL team managed to win only one game this season: the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars had an absolutely miserable season, finishing with a 1-15 record, and were winless on the road.

They won their NFL season-opener, defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 27-20. Thereafter, it was all downhill for the team as they lost 15 games on the trot,

Following the franchise's terrible showing, head coach Doug Marrone was fired and was replaced with standout college coach Urban Meyer, a move that has excited many fans and analysts.

Advertisement

Couldn’t be more excited to join the @jaguars family. Already getting to work to give the great fans of #Duval a team they can be proud of and enjoy. pic.twitter.com/pa46cJtXAT — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) January 16, 2021

It remains to be seen if the Jaguars will see an improvement in their fortunes in the 2021-22 NFL.

#2 New York Jets | No. 31 overall in NFL

New York Jets vs Los Angeles Chargers

For most of the NFL season, it was a guessing game if the New York Jets would win a game or not.

The first victory did come, but it was not until Week 15, when they had a 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Jets won their next game as well, defeating the Cleveland Browns 23-16.

Advertisement

Nevertheless with a 2-14 season record, the Jets endured a miserable campaign. Head coach Adam Gase was fired, which surprised no one.

The Jets hired San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their new coach, hoping to avoid a repeat of such a putrid performance next campaign.

#3 Houston Texans | No. 30 overall in NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs Houston Texans

It was a roller-coaster season for the Houston Texans.

The team fired head coach Bill O'Brien after an 0-4 start to the season. Under interim coach Romeo Crennel, the Texans notched a 4-8 mark down the stretch to finish with a 4-12 season record.

Now, the Texans are embroiled in a controversy surrounding their star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who reportedly wants to move out of Houston.

The Texans don't want to trade Watson though, and new coach David Culley surely doesn't want to start his tenure with a question mark at the quarterback position.

Advertisement

Head Coach David Culley discusses the #Texans future, what he is looking for in assistants and more in this exclusive 1-on-1.



Full interview » https://t.co/Aop8c8lTB8 pic.twitter.com/1hcxkTbTCZ — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 31, 2021

He would also want to do whatever he can to make sure the Houston Texans don't experience another horrible finish in the upcoming 2021-22 NFL season.