NFL: Who is the highest paid NFL coach?

When it comes to the most successful NFL coaches of all time, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has to be at the top of the list.

He is also at the top when it comes to being the highest paid NFL coach. Although Belichick does not like to discuss his contract with anyone it has been said it is a good amount.

Bill Belichick has brought six Super Bowl rings to New England and has taken them to the Super Bowl nine times. He is apart of the best head coach quarterback combination in NFL history. The 2020 NFL Season is the first losing season in 20 years. Belichick is worth every penny the New England Patriots pay him each year.

Bill Belichick is the highest paid coach in the NFL

When the Las Vegas Raiders signed Jon Gruden to his 10-year, $100 million contract it had people wondering where he stood amongst other coaches in the NFL. Gruden falls to the number three position on the list of highest paid coaches in the NFL. He is behind Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll.

Pete Carroll makes $11 million to coach the Seattle Seahawks. This leaves one NFL coach that makes more than both Pete Carroll and Jon Gruden. Bill Belichick does not release a lot of information when it comes to anything.

It has been reported that Belichicks contract is over $10 million a year. It has also been reported that the final number on his contract with the Patriots is $12 million a year. Belichick is worth all $12 million.

We have to remember Bill Belichick isn't just the head coach for the New England Patriots. Belichick is also the general manager of the Patriots. So we cannot base his contract amount off the success he has had while being head coach.

Bill Belichick - 12 Million

Pete Carroll- 11 Million

Jon Gruden- 10 Million

Sean Payton- 9.8 Million



At 68 years old Bill Belichick has a net worth of $60 million. Belichick may be rough around the edges. He may not talk much to the press in conferences but he is the most successful head coach in NFL history. This may or may not be because of Tom Brady. One thing is for sure we cannot downgrade his six Super Bowl Championships in his 20 years with the Patriots.