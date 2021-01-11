NFL: Who has the most Super Bowl rings?

Tom Brady is chasing something that no other NFL player has done before in their careers. Brady is chasing his seventh NFL Super Bowl ring in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Tom Brady is playing for a new team for the first time in 20 years.

Tom Brady will go down as the G.O.A.T. when he retires from the NFL

He has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the playoffs for the first time in 13 years in just his first season. In the 20 years that Brady spent with the New England Patriots he would set a ton of records that will be tough to break. What Tom Brady has done will most likely never be duplicated.

Lets take a look at how Tom Brady has accomplished six Super Bowl rings throughout his NFL career.

Tom Brady's path to Six NFL Super Bowl Rings

1) Super Bowl XXXVI: New England Patriots vs St. Louis Rams

In just his second year as a starter in the NFL, Tom Brady would lead the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl. New England would meet the St. Louis Rams in the 2002 NFL Super Bowl. Tom Brady would get help from his defense in his first Super Bowl victory.

Brady would secure the New England Patriots' first Super Bowl win in franchise history in just his second year starting. Brady would pass for 145 yards and one touchdown. Adam Vinatieri would hit a 48-yard game-winning field goal to secure the victory.

Tom Brady has beaten 17 different teams in the playoffs.



He’s beaten more teams than any QB has total wins in playoff history 🤯 pic.twitter.com/O2591rPdyh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2021

2) Super Bowl XXXVIII: New England Patriots vs Carolina Panthers

New England Patriots would not make it to the 2003 NFL Super Bowl but would make their second appearance in the 2004 NFL Super Bowl. This would be another intense game just like Tom Brady's first Super Bowl. Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots would score a record 37 points in the fourth quarter.

Brady would pass for 354 yards, three touchdowns, and 1 interception against the Panthers. New England would come out with a close victory in Super Bowl XXXVIII. The Patriots would defeat the Carolina Panthers 32-29 to give Tom Brady his second NFL Super Bowl ring.

3) Super Bowl XXXIX: New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were looking to become back-to-back Super Bowl Champions in the 2005 NFL Super Bowl. Brady wouldn't put on the best performance against the Eagles but some how managed to lead the team. Tom Brady would find linebacker Mike Vrabel for a two yard touchdown. This would be Vrabel's second career receiving touchdown in the Super Bowl.

The Patriots would squeeze out another close victory in Super Bowl XXXIX over the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots would become back-to-back Super Bowl Champions. Brady would throw for 236 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles. He would bring home his third Super Bowl ring.

4) Super Bowl XLIX: New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks

In Super Bowl XLIX the New England Patriots and Tom Brady would be tested by the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle would lead the Patriots by 10 points late in the third quarter. Brady would fire back by throwing two touchdowns to Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman to give the Patriots a 28-24 lead late in the fourth.

Russell Wilson would lead the Seattle Seahawks down the field and the Seattle Seahawks would make one of the worst play calls in Super Bowl history. The Seahawks were one yard away from defeating the Patriots. They threw a slant that was picked off by the New England Patriots defense sealing Tom Brady's fourth Super Bowl ring.

One year ago, an iconic run ended as Tom Brady and Bill Belichick played their final game together with the Patriots.



🔹 20 seasons

🔹 6 Super Bowl wins

🔹 9 Super Bowl appearances

🔹 219 wins

🔹 74k pass yards, 541 TDs

🔹 17 AFC East titles pic.twitter.com/BPuxGdnBvk — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 5, 2021

5) Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons vs New England Patriots will go down in the history books for Tom Brady. The Patriots were down 28-3 late in the third quarter to the Falcons. Tom Brady proved why he was the G.O.A.T. in this Super Bowl.

Brady would lead the Patriots back from 25 points down to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime on a James White two yard run. Brady would pass for 466 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Super Bowl LI. This would be Brady's fifth Super Bowl ring and the one he will remember forever.

6) Super Bowl LIII: New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams had locked up the New England Patriots and Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII. Brady struggled to get any momentum in this game. Los Angeles Rams defense was tough and they had the perfect game plan.

This would be the only Super Bowl that Tom Brady would not record a single passing touchdown. Luckily Brady got a lot of help to win his sixth Super Bowl ring. With winning his sixth Super Bowl ring he would pass Charles Haley and make him the only NFL player to have six Super Bowls.