NFL Wild Card injury report: Latest on Tyreek Hill, De’Von Achane, Amari Cooper, Gabe Davis, Sam LaPorta and more

The NFL wild card round is around the corner, and teams involved are putting the finishing touches on their injury reports.

In this article, we look at the injury report for each wild card round game, highlighting the key players who might miss action.

2024 NFL Playoffs: Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans injury report

The Cleveland Browns welcomed some players to Wednesday's training after they missed out on Tuesday.

Myles Garrett, Kareem Hunt, Greg Newsome, David Njoku and Pierre Strong were limited participants after sitting out Tuesday's training. Amari Cooper, Dustin Hopkins and Cedric Tillman did not practice for the second straight day and are concerned about heading into the wild card game against the Texans.

As for the Houston Texans, Will Anderson Jr., Noah Brown, Jonathan Greenard and Jerry Hughes missed their second consecutive practice session. Meanwhile, Maliek Collins, Michael Deiter, Robert Woods and Sheldon Rankins were limited in practice.

Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans TV schedule, live stream details

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: NBC

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

When: Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024; 10:30 pm

2024 NFL Playoffs: Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs injury report

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with major injury issues heading into their wild card game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dolphins are missing Xavien Howard, DeShon Elliott and Jevon Holland, as the defensive backs are dealing with injury issues. De'Von Achane, Liam Eichenberg, Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Jalen Ramsey and Jaylen Waddle participated in the training.

As for the Kansas City Chiefs, they were without Wanya Morris due to a concussion. However, Justyn Ross, Donovan Smith, Kadarius Toney and L'Jarius Sneed participated in training.

Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs TV schedule, live stream details

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: Peacock

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

When: Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024; 2:00 am

2024 NFL Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills injury report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have enjoyed a stroke of wild card good luck, as All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was a full participant in their last training session. However, star running back Najee Harris and guard Isaac Seumalo did not practice.

As for the Buffalo Bills, Gabe Davis, Rasul Douglas, Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp did not participate in training. Dion Dawkins, Tyrel Dodson and Ty Johnson were limited participants.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills TV schedule, live stream details

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: CBS

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

When: Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024; 7:00 pm

2024 NFL Playoffs: Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys injury report

The Green Bay Packers had an almost full roster of participants in training ahead of their wild card game against the Dallas Cowboys.

However, before the crunch wild card matchup, A.J. Dillon was held out of practice. Elgton Jenkins, Jaire Alexander, Aaron Jones, Preston Smith and Christian Watson were limited.

As for the Dallas Cowboys, they were without Stephon Gilmore and Jonathan Hankins to begin the week. DeMarcus Lawrence, Zack Martin and Tyron Smith were given rest days, while Brandin Cooks, Jourdan Lewis and Tyler Smith were limited participants.

Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys TV schedule, live stream details

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: FOX

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

When: Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024; 10:30 pm

2024 NFL Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions injury report

The Los Angeles Rams were missing numerous players to start the week. Joe Noteboom, Jordan Fuller, Troy Reeder and Rob Havenstein did not practice. While Kevin Dotson and Tyler Higbee were limited participants.

For the Detroit Lions, they practiced without star rookie tight end Sam LaPorta. Furthermore, Frank Ragnow and Kalif Raymond missed training due to niggling injuries. Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow were given rest days, while Jerry Jacobs is listed as limited.

Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions TV schedule, live stream details

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: NBC/Peacock

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

When: Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024; 2:00 am

2024 NFL Playoffs: Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report

The Philadelphia Eagles have several players questionable for their wildcard round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Devon Allen, Reed Blankenship, Darius Slay, DeVonta Smith and D’Andre Swift are dealing with injuries. Whether they will be available to face off against Baker Mayfield and Co. remains to be seen.

As for the Buccaneers, they, too, have some injury worries ahead of the wild card round. Russell Gage, Mike Greene, K.J. Britt, Josh Hayes, Rakim Jarrett and Ryan Jensen carry Injuries.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers TV schedule, live stream details

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: ABC/ESPN

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

When: Tuesday, Jan.16, 2024; 2:15 am