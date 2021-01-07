NFL Wild Card: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks odds, picks, line and spread

One of this weekend's NFL playoff matchups pits two NFC West foes against each other, as the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks will face off at 4:40 p.m. EST Saturday in a wild-card battle.

It's been a strong season for both sides; the Seahawks (12-4) won the NFC West, while the Rams (10-6) came in second in the division.

In a wild-card round pivotal for many teams, this game will give Los Angeles a chance to ultimately overtake Seattle despite finishing behind the Seahawks during the regular season.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has fielded a league MVP-worthy season, throwing for 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Seattle's 12 wins already mark one of head coach Pete Carroll's highest marks in a single season; he's won 12 or more games just two other times with the franchise.

A familiar opponent comes to town for Wild Card Weekend! #GoHawks x #LARvsSEA pic.twitter.com/n8uteAJBVw — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 5, 2021

For the Rams, head coach Sean McVay is hoping to reignite the magic his team had when it advanced to the Super Bowl in 2018. Quarterback Jared Goff has thrown for 3,952 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on the season.

Goff's status for Saturday is in question, though, due to a right thumb injury; he was limited in practice on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds

The Seahawks are a -3.5 favorite at home for Saturday.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Picks

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will throw for at least three touchdowns. The Seahawks will score at least four touchdowns. The Rams will be held to no more than 17 points.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Key Notes

The teams split their regular season series; the Rams beat the Seahawks 23-16 on Nov. 15, while the Seahawks beat the Rams 20-9 on Dec. 27. The Seahawks are 7-1 at home this season. The Rams are 4-4 on the road this season. The Seahawks won their last game, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 26-23. The Rams won their last game, defeating the Arizona Cardinals 18-7. Their NFC West title this season is the Seahawks' fifth time winning the division in the past 10 years.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Key Injuries

Los Angeles Rams:

Linebacker Micah Kiser (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Quarterback Jared Goff (right thumb) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Outside linebacker Natrez Patrick (groin) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Outside linebacker David Edwards (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Seattle Seahawks:

Defensive tackle Bryan Mone (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed (oblique) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Running back Chris Carson (foot/load management) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Tackle Duane Brown (knee/resting veteran) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Safety Jamal Adams (shoulder/hand) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Prediction

Prediction: Seahawks 28, Rams 17

Money Line: Seahawks -200, Rams +165

Against the Spread: Rams 9-7, Seahawks 8-8