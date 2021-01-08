NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Ravens at Titans predictions, preview, team news and more

The Tennessee Titans are looking to ride the Derrick Henry train all the way to Tampa Bay. Before leaving they will host the Baltimore Ravens. Last season the Tennessee Titans went into Baltimore and knocked off the Ravens behind Derrick Henry's huge game on the ground.

The Baltimore Ravens are looking rewrite their loss to the Titans from last postseason. Baltimore has been on a great streak to end the 2020 NFL Season. The Ravens have ripped off five straight wins to clinch a NFL Playoff spot and are looking to continue their streak.

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans Head-to-Head

This will be the 26th time that the Titans and Ravens will meet in the NFL Wild Card Playoff game. Tennessee Titans lead the head-to-head overall record 13-12. Baltimore will look to even the head-to-head record with a win against the Titans this weekend.

Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans are meeting for the fourth time in the NFL Playoffs. Although the Titans lead the overall head-to-head record but the head-to-head in the playoffs is tied at two games a piece. On Sunday the Ravens could tie the overall head-to-head and take the lead on the head-to-head playoff record between the two teams.

Baltimore Ravens season results: W W L W W W L W L L L W W W W W

Tennessee Titans season results: W W W W W L L W L W W L W W L W

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans Team News

Tennessee Titans had a two major players who did not practice on Thursday. A.J. Brown and Adoree' Jackson both missed practice on Thursday to rest their injuries. Even though the two players missed practice on Thursday they are still expected to play on Sunday.

Today's injury report and game status for Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens also had some key players who either didn't practice or were limited on Thursday. Marlon Humphrey and Willie Snead were both limited at practice on Thursday. Like the Titans both these players are expected to play on Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans Projected Starters

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens:

QB: Lamar Jackson

RB: J.K. Dobbins

WR: Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, Chris Moore

TE: Mark Andrews

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill

Tennessee Titans:

QB: Ryan Tannehill

RB: Derrick Henry

WR: A.J. Brown, Corey Davis, Cameron Batson

TE: Jonnu Smith

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans Predictions

Baltimore Ravens will need to run the ball effectively against the Tennessee Titans. Lamar Jackson will need to pick and choose when he runs the football and make smart decisions. Baltimore's defense needs to make sure that the Tennessee Titans become a pass first offense.

Tennessee Titans will need Derrick Henry to have at least 30-35 carries in the football game. Henry has shown that no matter what happens he will get his yards on the ground. Ryan Tannehill needs to have a solid passing game and utilize his tight ends.

Prediction: Baltimore Ravens squeeze out a close overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans.