NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Ravens at Titans predictions, preview, team news and more

The Tennessee Titans are looking to ride the Derrick Henry train all the way to Tampa Bay. Before leaving they will host the Baltimore Ravens. Last season the Tennessee Titans went into Baltimore and knocked off the Ravens behind Derrick Henry's huge game on the ground.
The Baltimore Ravens are looking rewrite their loss to the Titans from last postseason. Baltimore has been on a great streak to end the 2020 NFL Season. The Ravens have ripped off five straight wins to clinch a NFL Playoff spot and are looking to continue their streak.
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans Head-to-Head
This will be the 26th time that the Titans and Ravens will meet in the NFL Wild Card Playoff game. Tennessee Titans lead the head-to-head overall record 13-12. Baltimore will look to even the head-to-head record with a win against the Titans this weekend.
Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans are meeting for the fourth time in the NFL Playoffs. Although the Titans lead the overall head-to-head record but the head-to-head in the playoffs is tied at two games a piece. On Sunday the Ravens could tie the overall head-to-head and take the lead on the head-to-head playoff record between the two teams.
Baltimore Ravens season results: W W L W W W L W L L L W W W W W
Tennessee Titans season results: W W W W W L L W L W W L W W L W
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans Team News
Tennessee Titans had a two major players who did not practice on Thursday. A.J. Brown and Adoree' Jackson both missed practice on Thursday to rest their injuries. Even though the two players missed practice on Thursday they are still expected to play on Sunday.
Baltimore Ravens also had some key players who either didn't practice or were limited on Thursday. Marlon Humphrey and Willie Snead were both limited at practice on Thursday. Like the Titans both these players are expected to play on Sunday.
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans Projected Starters
Baltimore Ravens:
QB: Lamar Jackson
RB: J.K. Dobbins
WR: Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, Chris Moore
TE: Mark Andrews
Tennessee Titans:
QB: Ryan Tannehill
RB: Derrick Henry
WR: A.J. Brown, Corey Davis, Cameron Batson
TE: Jonnu Smith
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans Predictions
Baltimore Ravens will need to run the ball effectively against the Tennessee Titans. Lamar Jackson will need to pick and choose when he runs the football and make smart decisions. Baltimore's defense needs to make sure that the Tennessee Titans become a pass first offense.
Tennessee Titans will need Derrick Henry to have at least 30-35 carries in the football game. Henry has shown that no matter what happens he will get his yards on the ground. Ryan Tannehill needs to have a solid passing game and utilize his tight ends.
Prediction: Baltimore Ravens squeeze out a close overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans.Published 08 Jan 2021, 12:00 IST