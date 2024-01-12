NFL Wild Card Round QB, RB DFS Picks: Matthew Stafford, Isiah Pacheco and more 

The fantasy season is over. Sad, I know. But, we can take solace in the fact that props, DFS, and sports betting can get us through the weekend. In my weekly “Drake’s Darts” column I’ll look at my favorite plays on the weekend. Some could be in prop form. Others in daily fantasy.

This article will focus on the QBs/RBs and be sure to look for the WR/TE plays on Sportskeeda over the weekend.

Props listed come from Prize Picks and the DFS scoring is from DraftKings.

NFL Wild Card DFS Picks: Quarterbacks

1] Matthew Stafford (Rams) – OVER 275.5 passing yards.

Stafford will face a Lions secondary that yielded the fourth most passing yards in the NFL. Detroit has given up 268.4 yards per game to opposing QBs. Stafford has smoked that number in four of his last five outings. Also, this game in indoors. There’s zero threat of wind, rain, or anything else. The only thing falling from the sky will be touchdown passes.

You want another Stafford prop? Take the over on his 1.5 passing TD prop. He’s obliterated that number in five of his last seven contests. Detroit has allowed three straight QBs to throw at least two scores.

2] Baker Mayfield (Bucs) – $5800 on DraftKings

Have you seen this Eagles defense? They couldn’t stop a high school team. Mayfield checks in on DraftKings at just $5800 this week. Yes, he’s battling sore ribs. But, that won’t stop him from shredding a Philly secondary that allowed Tyrod Taylor to throw for 297 in Week 18 and Kyler Murray to rip them for three touchdowns in Week 17. Philly might get Darius Slay back, but it won’t matter. Since the move to Matt Patricia as Defensive Coordinator the Birds defense has forgotten how to play the game of football. It’s borderline non-competitive. Fire up Mayfield as he’ll easily get three passing scores on Monday night.

3] Joe Flacco (Browns) – OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns.

These two teams played in Week 16 and Flacco tallied 368 yards and three touchdowns. The ageless Flacco has thrown at least two scores in every game since taking over the starting job in Week 13. This is money in the bank.

NFL Wild Card DFS Picks: Running Backs

Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans

1] Devin Singletary (Texans) – UNDER 16.5 rush attempts.

Singletary has been a revelation for the Texans this year. He’s completely phased out last year’s 1,000 rusher, Dameon Pierce, and owns the backfield. This prop is interesting. It’s all about if the Texans play with a lead. For instance, last week as the Texans beat the Colts, Singletary saw 24 carries. In Week 16 when these same Browns obliterated Houston, he saw nine. I think Cleveland buries Houston and forces them into a drop back pass game that helps push this prop to the under.

2] Aaron Jones (Packers) – $6300 on DraftKings

It’s nice to see Jones back healthy. His juice has been sorely missed in the Packers backfield. In his four games since returning from injury he’s logged touch counts of 27, 21, 22, and 17. That’s exactly what you are looking for in a DFS play - volume. He’s the eighth most expensive back on the weekend slate but has the ability to be the top dog when all is said and done. He’s averaging 18.6 DraftKings points over his last three games. The matchup is tough against a speedy Dallas D that has only allowed one back to top 100 yards rushing against them on the year. But Jones is a savvy receiver and I think he finds his way in this one with several checkdowns from Jordan Love.

3] Isiah Pacheco (Chiefs) – OVER 65.5 rush yards and $6400 on DraftKings.

The weather in Kansas City is going to be brutally cold. We’re talking wind chills of -30 below zero. Imagine trying to tackle a guy who runs as violently as Pacheco when it’s too cold to move. He might hit this over on a single run. Love him for DFS also as Miami is incredibly banged up across their defensive front.