NFL: Will the Los Angeles Chargers be the first of 12 teams to end its Super Bowl drought?

As of 2021, the Los Angeles Chargers are one of 12 unfortunate NFL franchises that have never won a Super Bowl.

Along with the Chargers, in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, and Buffalo Bills are yet to win a Lombardi trophy.

Over in the NFC, the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, and Arizona Cardinals haven't tasted Super Bowl glory.

The Chargers could be equipped to end their championship drought sooner rather than later. The presence of stars like NFL Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and safety Derwin James make it easy to see how this team could quickly turn into a contender.

But do the Los Angeles Chargers have enough talent to make it to the Super Bowl in the next few years?

Can Justin Herbert lead the Chargers to the Super Bowl?

When a team features the Rookie of the Year at quarterback, it has a chance to achieve some significant success. But it's important to note that the Chargers finished with a losing 7-9 record in the AFC West last year, and they have some major weaknesses right now.

Like many of the 12 teams who have never won a Super Bowl, the improvements have to begin along the offensive line. Former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn tried to plug the holes by bringing in Bryan Bulaga and Trai Turner, but these moves didn't pan out.

The Chargers' offensive line was ranked 32nd in the NFL in 2020. To keep Herbert healthy in the long run, incoming coach Brandon Staley must fix the lackluster offensive line this offseason. Several premier players are available, both in the NFL Draft and free agency. Veterans Trent Williams and Corey Linsley are two names that instantly spring to mind.

Otherwise, the return of possibly the NFL's best safety, Derwin James, will further improve a Chargers secondary that filled in admirably during his absence. Plus, RB Austin Ekeler, who missed the majority of 2020 with a recurring hamstring injury, will be a noteworthy boost to the Chargers offense, too.

Los Angeles clearly has a lot of talent across the board. Keenan Allen is one of the best receivers in the NFL, and he tied for seventh in the league with 100 receptions last year.

Still, it's unlikely that the Chargers will make a push for the Super Bowl in the immediate future. Even if they do significantly strengthen the NFL's worst-ranked offensive line, the difference won't pay off overnight.

Ultimately, the Chargers will need to knock Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs off their pedestal in the AFC West to get a favorable draw in the playoffs. Needless to say, that's a tall task, as it's hard to picture any team but the Chiefs winning the division in the near future.

Unfortunately, as talented as he is, Herbert might have to wait a few years before he gets a precious Super Bowl ring.

