How did NFL coaches react to former Raiders HC Jon Gruden's resignation? 

Jon Gruden's first batch of emails, leaked last Friday, brewed up a whirlwind that continues to rage. The Wall Street Journal reported on the uncovering of the emails, detailing Jon Gruden's remarks on Demaurice Smith, the executive director for the NFLPA.

"Has lips the size of michellin [sic] tires,” Gruden had stated in one of his emails.

If the first wave of emails was a gunshot, the second was an absolute bombshell. The New York Times stated that more of Gruden’s emails from between 2010 and 2018 were uncovered. In the emails, it was revealed that Gruden used transphobic, sexist and homophobic language while taking aim at several people and groups.

@keyshawn speaks on former coach Jon Gruden:"Man this dude is a fraud. Y'all don't seem to understand he's selling you on something and you're buying it. He's been doing that for years. ... Talking behind people's backs, that was one of his traits in Tampa."

Gruden called the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell a “f—t” and a “clueless anti football p—y,” the report revealed. But that wasn't all; the former Raiders coach also used numerous homophobic slurs to describe several people who covered the NFL alongside team owners and coaches.

"It's a sad commentary" - Steelers HC on Jon Gruden's emails

As one would expect, the fallout from Gruden's emails has been fierce. Numerous players and current NFL coaches have condemned the language used, with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin giving his thoughts on Tuesday about what transpired.

“I’m saddened for the Raiders organization. I’m saddened for the people who were offended by it. I’m saddened for coach Gruden. It’s a sad commentary. That’s the only opinion I care to share at this juncture,” Tomlin said.

Then there was Gruden’s predecessor, Jack Del Rio, who had his say on the subject.

"It was, I guess, shocking," Jack Del Rio said Thursday via USA Today. "Embarrassingly bad for a person in that position – to have those thoughts and then express them like that. I don't have a lot of respect for it," Del Rio added.

Current Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Stanley also weighed in on the situation involving Gruden and the emails. Stanley's views, emphasizing respect and trust, were published on the Chargers' Twitter handle.

"I think what you'll discover is that we have so much more in common than not"

Mike Vrabel, the Tennessee Titans head coach, stated on Wednesday via tennessean.com that he is not sure if the words and language used by Gruden in his emails reflect the views of the rest of the NFL. He continued by saying that he, along with Jon Robinson, the team’s general manager, have always given their all to make the atmosphere within the team and organization a welcoming place for their players.

"I know that Jon [Robinson] and I, every day we come to work, we try to provide an environment for our players, our staff, our organization that's about winning. We're trying to do everything we can to help our players just be positive every single day. I wouldn't have any idea what would go around and what would be indicative of the league. I can just focus on what's here and what we try to do every day," Vrabel elaborated.

