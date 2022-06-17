Deshaun Watson out for entire NFL season? NFLPA bracing for 'unprecedented punishment' for Browns star

Deshaun Watson could reportedly be facing a punishment that could be one that's never been seen before, and the NFLPA is gearing up for it.

"Per a source with knowledge of the intended strategy, the NFLPA currently is bracing for a recommendation by the league of “unprecedented” punishment of Watson. Whatever the specific penalty, the union will mobilize to defend Watson, as it is required to do by the federal duty of fair representation."

The "unprecedented" punishment could be upwards of 10 games or the entire 2022 season.

Over 20 current civil lawsuits have been filed against the Browns quarterback, each outlining depictive stories of sexual harassment and sexual assault that transpired in massage therapy appointments.

The quarterback has not been charged with a crime and maintains his innocence over the allegations against him. Soon after the grand jury in Harris County, Texas, decided not to file criminal charges, the Browns traded for the signal-caller and subsequently gave him a guaranteed five-year deal worth $230 million.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Divide intensifies in league office over handling of Deshaun Watson. Some still believe that he should not play until all case are resolved, and recent developments have strengthened their position. wp.me/pbBqYq-ciCh Divide intensifies in league office over handling of Deshaun Watson. Some still believe that he should not play until all case are resolved, and recent developments have strengthened their position. wp.me/pbBqYq-ciCh

Regardless of the particular penalty, the NFLPA will assemble to defend the 26-year-old, as is required by the federal duty of fair representation.

A source close to the situation explained that the NFLPA would defend Watson in part by creating an aggressive line of reasoning centered on the consequences, or lack thereof, placed on three NFL owners who have found themselves entangled in controversy themselves.

The premise of the argument will be that the punishment of the quarterback is not equal to the punishment of said owners, primarily when it comes to a pivotal line from the league's Personal Conduct Policy:

“Ownership and club or league management have traditionally been held to a higher standard and will be subject to more significant discipline when violations of the Personal Conduct Policy occur.”

Deshaun Watson and the NFLPA's defense

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

The three owners in question that the NFLPA will base their case on are Daniel Snyder of the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

In Synder's case, the NFLPA will state that his punishment, in light of the findings and possible advice of lawyer Beth Wilkinson, was weak and did not fully apply. Looking at the Patriots owner, the union will contend that Kraft was given no punishment, despite supposedly getting a massage that became sexual.

When it comes to Jones, the union will assert that the NFL failed to look into the voyeurism scandal involving former Cowboys public relations chief Rich Dalrymple.

The question of whether Jones knew Dalrymple was covertly recording several cheerleaders while they were changing their clothes.

Pablo Torre @PabloTorre



Why Jerry Jones employed his right-hand man for 6 years after a secret $2.4M settlement and allegations that Rich Dalrymple illicitly filmed cheerleaders — and Jerry’s daughter



And why



podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/esp… New #ESPNDaily Why Jerry Jones employed his right-hand man for 6 years after a secret $2.4M settlement and allegations that Rich Dalrymple illicitly filmed cheerleaders — and Jerry’s daughterAnd why @DVNJr ’s Cowboys investigation is just beginning New #ESPNDaily:Why Jerry Jones employed his right-hand man for 6 years after a secret $2.4M settlement and allegations that Rich Dalrymple illicitly filmed cheerleaders — and Jerry’s daughterAnd why @DVNJr’s Cowboys investigation is just beginning🎧 podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/esp… https://t.co/fqd1V10rgh

We'll see how this all plays out and if the league does suspend Watson for a lengthy period.

