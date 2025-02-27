Nic Scourton NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Texas A&M DL

Nic Scourton is one of the top edge rusher prospects to keep an eye on in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. He is currently projected to be a top-10 player selected at his position after an impressive college football career. Here's where his overall outlook currently stands, as well as some potential landing spots.

Ad

Nic Scourton's NFL Draft profile

Nic Scourton

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nic Scourton began his college football career with the Purdue Boilermakers in the competitive Big Ten. He spent two years with the program and exploded for 10 sacks in his second season, leading the entire conference. This earned him a selection as an All-Conference player before transferring to the Texas A&M Aggies for his final collegiate season.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

His 2024 season included five more sacks and being named as a first-team All-SEC edge in arguably the best overall conference in the entire country. This has significantly improved his draft stock this year, as he's currently projected to be taken in one of the first two rounds. He is likely a top-10 edge rusher selected this year, especially given his elite athleticism at a massive 285-pound frame.

Nic Scourton 2025 NFL Draft projections: 3 best fits for Texas A&M EDGE

#3 - Tennessee Titans

Ad

The Tennessee Titans currently have the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft. While they could select Abdul Carter, it seems more likely that they will pick a quarterback. This gives them an opportunity to potentially land Scourton in the second round. They recorded the third-fewest sacks last season and severely lack talent on the edge of their defense, so the pairing makes a ton of sense.

#2 - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills ranked in the middle of the pack last season in generating sacks, but they still lack a true impact player on the edge of their defense. Von Miller has also been aging and declining in production, so bringing in reinforcements would be a wise move. Scourton may still be available at their current 30th overall pick.

Ad

#1 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have several areas to address during the offseason as they currently have one of the weakest overall rosters in the NFL. One of their biggest needs is adding an edge rusher, especially considering their 28 total sacks last year were the fewest of any team. They have nine picks this year and would likely be excited if they can land Scourton early on in the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback