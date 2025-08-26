Nick Chubb Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Texans RB amid Joe Mixon's injury concern?

Nick Chubb is an intriguing running back to consider in 2025 fantasy football drafts in his first year with the Houston Texans. He may have an opportunity to serve as their starter this season as Joe Mixon continues to deal with major injury concerns. Here's where his fantasy outlook currently stands.

Should you draft Texans RB Nick Chubb in 2025?

Chubb fantasy outlook

Nick Chubb joined the Houston Texans during the 2025 NFL offseason after previously spending his entire career with the Cleveland Browns. He appeared to land in an unfavorable situation for fantasy football behind workohorse Joe Mixon, but the circumstances have recently changed.

The Texans recently placed Mixon on the NFL list with a foot issue, which means he will miss at least the first four games of the season. This opens the door for Chubb to potentially serve as their starting running back with Dameon Pierce and Woody Marks also competing for touches. The veteran has become a solid speculative pick in fantasy drafts with increased upside.

Nick Chubb fantasy outlook in 2025

Chubb appeared in just ten total games for the Browns across the past two seasons due to injuries. He is reportedly healthy ahead of the 2025 season and could realistically get a massive opportunity as the Texnas' workhorse while Mixon remains out with an injury of his own.

The former Browns star finished each of his first five seasons as the overall RB16 or better. It's resasonable to believe that he is past his prime at this point, but if he can secure the featured role, he has massive upside in fantasy football this year.

Is Nick Chubb a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Chubb initially profiled as a clear fade in fantasy football for the 2025 season when he landed with the Texans to back up Mixon. His fantasy outlook has completely flipped, at least in the short term, as he now makes for a strong running back to target this year.

He will still come with a low floor, based on his recent injury history and competeition for touches in the Texans' backfield, but Mixon's injury update significantly raises his ceiling. A full healthy version of Chubb could potentially be a steal in the draft.

Where should you draft Nick Chubb this year?

Chubb vs Ford vs Harris

Chubb currently ranks as the 143rd overall player and RB50 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that he can be targeted around the tenth round of many drafts and profiles as a depth piece for most rosters.

Sportskeed's Who Should I Draft tool recommends picking Chubb in favor of several other running backs with a similar ADP, such as Jerome Ford and Najee Harris. All three of them are risky picks this year, but Chubb has the most overall upside of this trio.

