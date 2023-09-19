Nick Chubb injury history: Breaking down Browns RB's injury-prone career

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is arguably a top-three running back in the league. The Georgia Bulldogs alum is famed for his versatile running style, and he is one of the critical parts of the Browns' dynamic offensive scheme. Since entering the NFL in 2018, Chubb has been part of everything good about the Browns.

However, due to his position, Nick Chubb is highly susceptible to injuries. The four-time Pro Bowler has dealt with a handful in his five-year-plus NFL career, and we will highlight them in this piece.

Nick Chubb injury history

Nick Chubb entered the NFL after four successful years at the University of Georgia. His first notable football injury was on October 10, 2015, when he had a Grade 3 Knee MCL Tear. The Georgia Bulldog tore the PCL, MCL, and LCL in his left knee. He also dislocated the knee and suffered cartilage damage. This injury kept him out of most of that year's college football season. It was his only significant injury at the collegiate level.

On October 4, 2020, Chubb suffered a Grade 2 Knee MCL Sprain. Chubby was placed on short-term injury reserve and returned to put up a Pro Bowl-caliber season for the Browns.

On October 10, 2021, the Cleveland Browns franchise cornerstone suffered a leg calf strain. This occurred during the Browns' loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. Like the previous injury, he recovered sufficiently to put up a stellar Pro Bowl-caliber season for the Browns.

Unfortunately, he was back on the treatment table a few months later, as on January 3, 2022, Chubbs suffered a chest rib sprain. He played through the rib injury during the Week 17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and had the whole off-season to rehabilitate.

Then, on September 19, 2023, Chubbs suffered what looked to be a gruesome leg injury in a matchup against the Steelers. He went after handling a rush attempt in the second quarter of tonight's game. Chubbs tried to get up soon after but couldn't and was subsequently carted off the field straight to the locker room. It remains to be seen how long the superstar will be out of action.

Nick Chubb's career highlights

Nick Chubb is one of the best players in his position and is vital to how his franchise plays. Chubbs is blessed with elite rushing skills and decent pass-catching abilities. He has rushed for 1,000 yards in all but one of his five full NFL seasons and was four yards short of achieving the feat in the only other season he didn't.

Chubbs is a four-time Pro Bowler, a one-time All-Pro selection, and a regular on the NFL Top 100 player's list. The University of Georgia alum has 6,447 rushing yards, 48 rushing TDs, 123 receptions, 1,011 receiving yards, and four receiving TDs in his NFL career of over five years.