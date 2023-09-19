Nick Chubb injury replacements: 3 waiver wire RBs to target in Week 3 fantasy football

Nick Chubb suffered an absolutely devastating knee injury during the Cleveland Browns' Week 2 game of the 2023 NFL season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The superstar running back was knocked out of the game and needed to be carted to the locker room. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said during his postgame comments that it appeared Chubb's season was officially over.

The crushing injury news also creates a difficult situation for many fantasy football teams that have Chubb on their rosters. He was selected as a first-round pick in many fantasy drafts this year, so he's irreplaceable, but managers will need to come up with a new plan. One of the best ways to do so is by checking the Week 3 waiver wire for the best available options.

What happened to Nick Chubb? When will he return?

Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb is unfortunately going to miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season after suffering a brutal knee injury. He took a direct shot to his knee on a rushing attempt as Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was assisting with a tackle.

How long beyond this season Chubb will be out for depends upon the severity of the damage and how quickly it heals. Knee injuries are extremely difficult to overcome, especially for running backs, so his status for Week 1 of the 2024 season and beyond that is unfortunately already in jeopardy.

Top waiver wire RB pickups to replace Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb has been one of the best fantasy football running backs during his career. Managers with him on their rosters should consider using the fantasy football trade analyzer to make a deal for a potential replacement.

Alternatively, the waiver wire can help find solutions to this major problem. Here are some of the best options in Week 3 that are still available on the waiver wire in most leagues.

1] Jerome Ford

The most logical waiver wire replacement for Nick Chubb is his actual backup for the Cleveland Browns, Jerome Ford.

Ford rushed for a massive 106 yards on 16 carries in Week 2 and could be their starter moving forward. He's likely to be the most popular waiver wire target in Week 3 fantasy football.

2] De'Von Achane

The Miami Dolphins selected De'Von Achane in the 2023 NFL draft to improve their running backs. The speedster saw his first action of the season in Week 2, and while he only received two touches, he's expected to see an increased role moving forward. He's worth a speculative add now in fantasy football before it's too late to capitalize on his upside.

3] Roschon Johnson

The Chicago Bears' backfield was a bit crowded entering the 2023 NFL season, but the workload distribution is becoming more clear. While Khalil Herbert is currently the starter, rookie Roschon Johnson has increased his touches each week. He has a chance to move up the depth chart, especially considering his elite receiving skills. It's time to pick him from the fantasy football waiver wire.

