Nick Chubb injury replacements: 5 free agent RBs Browns should target

Nick Chubb has been the driving force of the Cleveland Browns rushing attack for five seasons. He could have had at least 1,000 yards in those campaigns if he didn’t end four yards short during his rookie season. However, he has become an elite running back that opposing defenses respected and feared.

Unfortunately, Chubb suffered a knee injury during their 2023 Week 2 Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he’s out for the remainder of that game, it’s still uncertain if he will miss more playing time after colliding with Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Five free-agent running backs who could replace Nick Chubb

If Chubb misses extensive playing time, here are the top five options for the Browns as Nick Chubb’s possible replacement.

Running back Kareem Hunt

The time came when the Browns might finally need Hunt. The veteran running back played as Chubb’s backup for four seasons. Despite being relegated to that role, he had 841 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 2020, helping Cleveland reach the playoffs.

Two years later, Hunt demanded a trade from the Browns, a request Cleveland didn’t honor. He played in that season and finished with 386 yards and five touchdowns despite not starting any game. Hunt’s familiarity with the Browns offense makes him a suitable signing in Nick Chubb’s absence.

2) Kenyan Drake

Running back Kenyan Drake

Drake has played for four teams in seven NFL seasons. As a Baltimore Ravens player, he faced Nick Chubb and the Browns twice last season. The former Alabama standout finished that campaign with 442 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

The Indianapolis Colts signed Drake last August during training camp. However, he was excluded from the final roster later that month.

3) Rex Burkhead

Running back Rex Burkhead

The bad news is that Burkhead only had 80 rushing yards in 16 games with the Houston Texans last year. However, he has played 16 games each in 2021 and 2022. While he’s not the same running back as Nick Chubb, he can be productive behind a physical Cleveland Browns offensive line.

Burkhead had a career-high 427 rushing yards with the Texans in 2021. Meanwhile, he had his personal-best five touchdowns with the 2017 New England Patriots.

4) J.D. McKissic

Running back J.D. McKissic

McKissic last played for the Washington Commanders, finishing with 95 rushing yards in eight games. His best season came in 2020 when he had 365 yards and a touchdown for Washington. He started his career as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 but was waived off the final roster.

The Detroit Lions claimed him off waivers after three seasons with Seattle. He lasted only one year in Detroit, finishing with 38 carries for 205 yards in 16 games.

5) Leonard Fournette

Running back Leonard Fournette

Beyond his stats, Fournette’s Super Bowl championship experience makes him a valuable alternate for Nick Chubb. He’s had two 1,000-yard seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and had nine rushing touchdowns during his rookie year (2017).

At 28 years old, Leonard Fournette still has some miles left on his legs. After all, he still had a respectable 668 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 16 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year. He can still do wonders behind Cleveland’s offensive line.