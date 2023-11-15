Nick Chubb injury update: Latest on Browns RB for Week 11 vs Steelers

Cleveland Browns franchise running back Nick Chubb is recuperating from a torn ACL in his left knee.

The four-time Pro Bowler was ruled out of action for the remainder of 2023 due to the unfortunate injury, and he is hard at work during the rehabilitation period. In this article, we will give you the latest update on the Browns' icon and when to expect his return to the Gridiron.

Nick Chubb Injury Update

According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, Nick Chubb underwent a second scheduled surgery on Tuesday to repair ligament damage in his left knee.

The Cleveland Browns announced this good news, and the surgery was performed by the team's lead physician, James Voos, who successfully repaired damage to Chubb's ACL.

According to the report, Chubb underwent his first surgery, which was to repair his medial capsule, meniscus, and MCL, in late September 2023. The perennial Pro Bowler is on track in his recovery process.

What happened to Nick Chubb?

Chubb suffered a nasty knee injury in the Cleveland Browns' Week 2 divisional game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Georgia alum's knee suffered significant damage after a hard hit from Steelers' safety Minkah Fitzpatrick during the Week 2 loss.

It is important to note that Chubb sustained the injury on the same left knee that suffered similar damage during his sophomore season at Georgia. That injury saw him tear multiple ligaments as well as sustain a dislocated knee and torn hamstring.

When will Nick Chubb return?

According to the Cleveland Browns' website, Chubb is still expected to return sometime during the 2024 NFL season. The powerful running back is one of the best players at his position, so the franchise won't want to rush him back and risk a potential re-injury.

The estimated recovery time for surgeries of this nature indicates that Chubb will be able to return to play during the 2024 season. In the meantime, the Browns' backfield will be anchored by Kareem Hunt, Chubbs' backup for the past few years in Cleveland. Hunt is as good a placeholder as you can get in the NFL, and he has a deep-rooted understanding of the Browns' style of play.

Furthermore, it has been reported that Chubb has been training with Hunt as he intensifies his rehabilitation efforts in order to rejoin the Browns as soon as he is cleared to do so by the medical personnel.