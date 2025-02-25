Nick Chubb vs. Joe Mixon 40-yard dash time: Which star RB comes out on top?

Having played in the NFL for at least seven years, Nick Chubb and Joe Mixon have made names for themselves as seasoned running backs.

After being selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns, Chubb enjoyed a productive first five seasons in the league before suffering through two straight seasons marred by injuries in 2023 and 2024.

Mixon surpassed 1,000 yards for the fifth time in his eight-year career during the 2024 season with the Houston Texans.

Here, we'll examine the two standout running backs' performances in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine before their professional career started.

A look at Nick Chubb and Joe Mixon's NFL Scouting Combine performances

Nick Chubb had a strong performance at the NFL Combine in 2018. His vertical jump, broad jump and bench press were all in the top 15 percentile for running backs.

Chubb was among the quickest running backs at the pre-draft event that year, finishing the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds and the 10-yard split in 1.56 seconds.

Despite being among the fastest backs in his draft class, Chubb's 40-yard time was slightly slower than Joe Mixon's.

While he was not invited to the 2017 NFL Combine, Mixon ran an unofficial 40-yard dash at Oklahoma's pro day, clocking in at 4.43 seconds. That recorded time would have been the fourth-fastest 40-yard sprint time among running backs during that year's NFL combine.

After showcasing their speed at the pre-draft events, the two running backs went on to hear their names called in the draft's second round. Mixon was drafted 48th overall in 2017 by the Cincinnati Bengals, while the Cleveland Browns selected Chubb with the 35th overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Nick Chubb is looking to have a bounce-back season in 2025

Due to a ruptured MCL and torn ACL that saw him play just twice in the 2023 season, Nick Chubb started the 2024 season on the physically unable to perform list. After making a comeback in Week 7, he played eight games before missing the remainder of the season due to a broken foot.

"I’m trying to bounce back. Things happen. I came back and broke my foot. It is what it is. I’m healthy now. New season, and I have a full off-season," Chubb said in an interview with On3 earlier this year.

The 29-year-old running back has only appeared in 10 games over the past two years. He has carried for 502 yards and three touchdowns in those games. He will be looking to get back to the form that saw him rush for more than 1,000 yards and at least eight scores per year from 2019 to 2022 before the 2025 campaign begins.

