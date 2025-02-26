  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Nick Emmanwori
  • Nick Emmanwori NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for South Carolina safety

Nick Emmanwori NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for South Carolina safety

By Matthew Wear
Modified Feb 26, 2025 15:09 GMT
NCAA Football: South Carolina at Oklahoma - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori - Source: Imagn

South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori looks to be one of the top safety prospects in the 2025 NFL draft and will be hoping to improve his draft stock at the NFL Combine this week.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Emmanwori will meet with team officials from across the league, hoping to come across well to the people who matter.

After an excellent 2024 campaign where Emmanwori was named First-team All-SEC and First-team All-American, he declared for the NFL draft, forgoing his senior season.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Nick Emmanwori NFL draft profile

NCAA Football: South Carolina at Oklahoma - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: South Carolina at Oklahoma - Source: Imagn

In 2024, South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori had his best campaign to date. He totaled 88 tackles and claimed four interceptions, returning two for touchdowns in the process.

Ad

This is what NFL analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about Emmanwori on NFL.com:

"He’s a physical specimen with rare size and outstanding speed, but he doesn’t always play with a “first to the action” mentality in run support."

Zierlein added that when Emmanwori "gets it cranked up," he is an "effective tackler" and "overall run-stopper from sideline to sideline."

Ad

Emmanwori's excellent 2024 campaign improved his draft stock, and he now projects to fall somewhere between the mid-first and second rounds of the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

Nick Emmanwori NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for South Carolina safety

#3 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals defense was the main reason they missed the 2024 playoffs. Despite having Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase playing arguably their best football yet, they missed out after finishing 9-8.

To improve their reeling defense, they could grab Nick Emmanwori to start right away at safety, with Vonn Bell set to become a free agent and Geno Stone failing to live up to expectations.

Ad

#2 - Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have the 27th overall pick and could use that on Nick Emmanwori.

The Ravens are due to lose starter Marcus Williams in free agency, meaning they'll need to replace him in either free agency or the draft. Emmanwori could come in and learn alongside superstars S Kyle Hamilton and CB Marlon Humphrey.

#1 - Miami Dolphins

Arguably, no team across the NFL needs a safety more than the Miami Dolphins. Miami is due to lose starting safeties Jordan Poyer and Jevon Holland in free agency.

Ad

The Dolphins pick at #13 overall, which some may see as a reach but if Emmanwori impresses at the NFL Combine, don't be surprised if his name is called early on draft night.

youtube-cover

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी