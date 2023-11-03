Nick Folk net worth 2023: How much is Titans’ kicker worth in 2023?

Kicker Nick Folk is the Tennessee Titans’ Most Valuable Player in their Week 9 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He kept them in the game by converting field goals from 36, 36, and 48 yards. An extra point after a Derrick Henry touchdown gave him ten of the Titans’ 16 points.

Folk hasn’t missed a field goal or an extra point attempt eight games into the 2023 NFL season. He has converted 14 field goals, including three from beyond 50 yards and 13 extra points. That accuracy helped him establish a lengthy pro football career, bringing his net worth to $5 million as of 2023.

Nick Folk Contract Details

The New England Patriots traded Nick Folk to the Tennessee Titans weeks before the 2023 season started. In return, the Patriots got a 2025 fifth-round selection. Meanwhile, Tennessee absorbed the two-year, $5 million contract Folk signed last year.

Folk has signed several contracts throughout his 16-season NFL career. Spotrac reveals that the Dallas Cowboys signed him to a four-year, $1.7 million contract after selecting him in round six of the 2007 NFL Draft. However, the Cowboys waived by year three, replacing him with Shaun Suisham.

After which, he agreed to a one-year, $545,000 deal with the New York Jets. Nick Folk signed one-year deals in 2011 ($552,280), 2012 ($765,000), and 2013 ($780,000) before getting designated with the franchise tag worth $3.5 million in 2014.

However, the tag extended the contract negotiations between Folk and the Jets until both sides agreed to a four-year, $12 million extension. Unfortunately, the Jets waived him to clear cap space before the 2017 season, the final year of the deal.

But he got another lease on his NFL career after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him to a one-year, $1.75 million deal. Folk didn’t play in the NFL in 2018 but returned a year later via a one-year, $1.03 million contract with the Patriots.

He signed one-year contracts with New England in 2020 ($1.05 million) and 2021 ($1.075 million) before his current two-year deal.

Nick Folk's career earnings

Spotrac estimates Nick Folk’s career earnings at $23.5 million. He has a $1.69 million base salary with the Titans this season. Last year, he earned a $1.12 million base salary, a $1.17 million signing bonus, and a $510,000 roster bonus.

His highest base salary was $2.75 million with the Jets in 2016. He also earned a $2.1 million roster bonus with the Jets in 2014 and a $1.78 million restructuring bonus the following year. Folk also received $30,000 in workout bonuses and $47,644 in incentives throughout his career.