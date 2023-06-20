Nick Kwiatkoski Madden rating: How good is the Steelers LB in latest edition?

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski has a Madden 24 rating of 74. The West Virginia University alum is one of the better players on the Steelers defense, and his current Madden rating reflects that.
In this piece, we will be doing a deeper analysis of his Madden 24 rating and how he attained that rating, and we will round up by highlighting essential parts of his NFL journey.
How good is Nick Kwiatkoski on Madden 24?
Nick Kwiatkoski has an Overall Rating of 74 with the Field General Archetype and has a Default Running Style. He plays at the Middle Linebacker (MLB) position for Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL and is pretty good in the video game.
Kwiatkoski's primary in-game stats:
81 General Ratings
- 79 Speed
- 84 Acceleration
- 78 Strength
- 81 Agility
- 81 Awareness
- 81 Jumping
- 85 Injury
- 83 Stamina
- 84 Toughness
10 Passing-specific Ratings
- 25 Throw Power
- 6 Throw Accuracy Short
- 6 Throw Accuracy Medium
- 6 Throw Accuracy Deep
- 6 Throw on the Run
- 6 Play Action
- 16 Throw Under Pressure
25 Receiving Ratings
- 62 Catching
- 47 Spectacular Catch
- 24 Catch in Traffic
- 15 Short Route Running
- 5 Medium Route Running
- 5 Deep Route Running
- 15 Release
34 Ball-carrier Ratings
- 42 Carrying
- 31 Trucking
- 37 BC Vision
- 33 Stiff Arm
- 26 Spin Move
- 36 Juke Move
- 11 Break Tackle
- 12 Break Sack
- 75 Change of Direction
69 Defense Ratings
- 82 Tackle
- 64 Power Moves
- 56 Finesse Moves
- 75 Block Shedding
- 84 Pursuit
- 72 Play Recognition
- 64 Man Coverage
- 72 Zone Coverage
- 79 Hit Power
- 37 Press
46 Blocking Ratings
- 45 Run Block
- 45 Pass Block
- 81 Impact Blocking
- 45 Run Block Power
- 45 Run Block Finesse
- 45 Pass Block Power
- 45 Pass Block Finesse
- 20 Lead Block
21 Kicking Ratings
- 22 Kick Power
- 29 Kick Accuracy
- 12 Kick Return
2,395 Total Attributes
If your main starters are out, Kwiatkoski's attributes will make him a decent rotational or backup option. Furthermore, he can be added as a tradable asset if you desire to add a premier talent to your squad. He is 29 years old and has decent stats as an NFL linebacker.
Nick Kwiatkoski's NFL career
The Chicago Bears drafted Nick Kwiatkoski in round four of the 2016 NFL Draft. Kwiatkoski started seven games in his rookie year and led the Bears in tackles in two games.
His next season was even better, as he appeared in 11 games (starting six). He recorded 47 tackles and two sacks. Kwiatkoski ended the 2017 season as the third-best inside LB in run-stop percentage, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
His next two seasons with the Bears were pretty decent, as he solidified his place as an NFL starting-caliber linebacker.
He left the Bears in 2020 to sign a three-year deal worth $21 million with the Las Vegas Raiders. His time with the Raiders wasn't as successful as his stay at the Bears. Kwiatkoski spent significant time on the reserve/COVID-19 list and injured reserve. The Raiders eventually released him on March 16, 2022.
His next stop was in Atlanta. He made his season debut in Week 6 and helped the Falcons to a sporty but eventually unfruitful playoff push. At the end of the 2022 NFL season, he left the Falcons to sign for the Pittsburgh Steelers.