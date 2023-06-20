Nick Kwiatkoski Madden rating: How good is the Steelers LB in latest edition?

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski has a Madden 24 rating of 74. The West Virginia University alum is one of the better players on the Steelers defense, and his current Madden rating reflects that.

In this piece, we will be doing a deeper analysis of his Madden 24 rating and how he attained that rating, and we will round up by highlighting essential parts of his NFL journey.

How good is Nick Kwiatkoski on Madden 24?

Nick Kwiatkoski has an Overall Rating of 74 with the Field General Archetype and has a Default Running Style. He plays at the Middle Linebacker (MLB) position for Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL and is pretty good in the video game.

Kwiatkoski's primary in-game stats:

81 General Ratings

79 Speed

84 Acceleration

78 Strength

81 Agility

81 Awareness

81 Jumping

85 Injury

83 Stamina

84 Toughness

10 Passing-specific Ratings

25 Throw Power

6 Throw Accuracy Short

6 Throw Accuracy Medium

6 Throw Accuracy Deep

6 Throw on the Run

6 Play Action

16 Throw Under Pressure

25 Receiving Ratings

62 Catching

47 Spectacular Catch

24 Catch in Traffic

15 Short Route Running

5 Medium Route Running

5 Deep Route Running

15 Release

34 Ball-carrier Ratings

42 Carrying

31 Trucking

37 BC Vision

33 Stiff Arm

26 Spin Move

36 Juke Move

11 Break Tackle

12 Break Sack

75 Change of Direction

69 Defense Ratings

82 Tackle

64 Power Moves

56 Finesse Moves

75 Block Shedding

84 Pursuit

72 Play Recognition

64 Man Coverage

72 Zone Coverage

79 Hit Power

37 Press

46 Blocking Ratings

45 Run Block

45 Pass Block

81 Impact Blocking

45 Run Block Power

45 Run Block Finesse

45 Pass Block Power

45 Pass Block Finesse

20 Lead Block

21 Kicking Ratings

22 Kick Power

29 Kick Accuracy

12 Kick Return

2,395 Total Attributes

If your main starters are out, Kwiatkoski's attributes will make him a decent rotational or backup option. Furthermore, he can be added as a tradable asset if you desire to add a premier talent to your squad. He is 29 years old and has decent stats as an NFL linebacker.

Nick Kwiatkoski's NFL career

The Chicago Bears drafted Nick Kwiatkoski in round four of the 2016 NFL Draft. Kwiatkoski started seven games in his rookie year and led the Bears in tackles in two games.

His next season was even better, as he appeared in 11 games (starting six). He recorded 47 tackles and two sacks. Kwiatkoski ended the 2017 season as the third-best inside LB in run-stop percentage, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

His next two seasons with the Bears were pretty decent, as he solidified his place as an NFL starting-caliber linebacker.

He left the Bears in 2020 to sign a three-year deal worth $21 million with the Las Vegas Raiders. His time with the Raiders wasn't as successful as his stay at the Bears. Kwiatkoski spent significant time on the reserve/COVID-19 list and injured reserve. The Raiders eventually released him on March 16, 2022.

His next stop was in Atlanta. He made his season debut in Week 6 and helped the Falcons to a sporty but eventually unfruitful playoff push. At the end of the 2022 NFL season, he left the Falcons to sign for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

