Josh Allen is looking to help the Buffalo Bills get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1993 as the AFC is full of contenders. The quarterback is looking to lead the franchise to its first Lombardi Trophy. Buffalo is one of the top Super Bowl contenders to some but not to one analyst.

"Obviously, for this iteration of the Bills, their window is closed," Nick Wright said. "They hope it reopens at some point in the future. This is how Super Bowl windows work.

"In my lifetime as an adult watching football, there are only three quarterbacks ever who have had basically permanent open Super Bowl windows. Every year, they were right there: (Tom) Brady, (Peyton) Manning and (Patrick) Mahomes. That's it. … So, yes, it is now closed. and you hope it reopens. I believe it will."

Allen became the Buffalo Bills' full-time starter in the 2019 season. The team has made the playoffs in all four seasons with the two-time Pro Bowl player under center. In the last three seasons, the team has reached the AFC divisional round.

Buffalo came up short last season to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The closest the Bills have come to making the Super Bowl with Josh Allen was in 2020, when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

Can Josh Allen join Jim Kelly in leading the Bills to a Super Bowl?

Buffalo Bills HOF quarterback Jim Kelly

Buffalo last found itself in a Super Bowl in 1993, the last of its four straight appearances in the game. The Bills were led by Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly in those games.

Kelly played 11 seasons with the Bills and is the franchise leader in passing yards (35,467) and touchdowns (237).

Josh Allen sits third in each category in team history. He trails Kelly in playoff wins with four and in playoff games started with eight.

We'll see if Allen can join Kelly as the only quarterbacks to lead the Bills to the Super Bowl.

