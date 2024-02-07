Nickelodeon Super Bowl 2024 broadcast details, announcers, schedule, and everything we know so far about Chiefs vs 49ers showdown

Super Bowl 2024 will see the Kansas City Chiefs square off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11. The big game is scheduled to commence at 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While this year's Super Bowl is set to be telecast live on CBS, Nickelodeon will host a special alternate broadcast for the big game, featuring the Spongebob Squarepants crew.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who are the Super Bowl 2024 announcers on Nickelodeon?

Super Bowl LVIII will be held at Allegiant Stadium

For the Super Bowl coverage on Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants will be voiced by Tom Kenny while his good friend and neighbor Patrick Star will be voiced by Bill Fagerbakke. The two iconic TV characters will be in the booth along with Noah Eagle, who will provide play-by-play commentary and CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson.

Furthermore, a few other iconic Spongebob TV show stars including Sandy Cheeks and Larry the Lobster will be part of the broadcast. Cheeks will be voiced by Carolyn Lawrence, who will serve as a sideline reporter for the game. Moreover, Larry the Lobster, voiced by Mr. Lawrence, will provide live commentary for the Chiefs-49ers contest on the kids-friendly telecast.

Additionally, NFL Slimetime's Young Dylan and Dylan Schefter will also report from the stadium. Meanwhile, another iconic TV show character Dora the Explorer, voiced by Diana Zermeno, and her travel companion Boots, voiced by Asher Colton Spence will help explain penalty calls during the game.

Allegiant Stadium will also be transformed into Bikini Bottom with enhanced graphics and advanced augmented reality on the Nickelodeon broadcast.

Super Bowl 2024: NFL Slimetime schedule

Since it's Super Bowl week, Nickelodeon and CBS have teamed up to organize a set of programs for kids and families to view together in the build-up to the game. There are also a few episodes that will take place after the Super Bowl:

NFL Slimetime "Super Bowl Preview" – Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET

NFL Slimetime "NFL Slimetime at Super Bowl" – Sunday, Feb. 11, at 11:30 a.m. ET

NFL Slimetime "Super Bowl LVIII Slimelights" – Monday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. ET

NFL Slimetime "Post-Super Bowl" – Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m. ET *season 3 finale*

Super Bowl 2024: Who are the Chiefs-49ers announcers on CBS?

Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analyst) will be in the booth for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco Super Bowl 58 broadcast on CBS. Tracy Wolfson will report on the big game from the sidelines.

The Super Bowl 2024 showdown between the Chiefs and 49ers will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the big game on Paramount+ and Fubo TV.

Game : Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Stadium : Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Date : Sunday, Feb. 11

: Sunday, Feb. 11 Start Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS

: CBS Streaming: Paramount+ and Fubo TV