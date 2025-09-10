Nico Collins or Amon-Ra St. Brown: Who should I start in Week 2 Fantasy Football?

Nico Collins and Amon-Ra St. Brown are great NFL wide receivers, but their 2025 season started with losses on Sunday. Now, they hope to return to their best days with wins, but none of them will have an easy life.

Ad

The Houston Texans will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are on a streak of NFC South wins and boast a great defense. The Detroit Lions, on the other hand, will play against the Chicago Bears in what should be a close Week 2 matchup.

Let's analyze which of these receivers will be a better fantasy football option for Week 2.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Nico Collins a good pick for fantasy football Week 2?

It was not a great start to the season for the Texans No. 1 wide receiver. He had just three catches and 25 yards in what was a tough day overall for the offense of Houston. The team finished the game without touchdowns against the Rams defense, who had a fine performance.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Things are likely to improve in Week 2. Despite the fact that the Buccaneers boast a great defense, the Atlanta Falcons were still able to exploit them in a number of ways. Michael Penix Jr. finished the game with 298 yards, and C.J. Stroud is likely to also have big numbers.

Is Amon-Ra St. Brown a good pick for fantasy football Week 2?

The Chicago Bears defense gave fits to quarterback JJ McCarthy for three quarters, before he led an impressive comeback at Soldier Field. The Lions will play their first home game of the season, facing their former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who left the team in 2025 to become the head coach of the Bears.

Ad

St-Brown also failed to put up big numbers in Week 1, with just four catches and 45 yards against the defense of the Green Bay Packers. Now, he's set to have a stronger day against the Bears, especially as they'll play at home.

Who to pick between Nico Collins and Amon-Ra St. Brown for Week 2?

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit fantasy tool

Despite a close call, our Who Should I Start tool puts Collins as the best option for the second week of the season. He's projected to have roughly the same number of catches and touchdowns, but he's expected to earn more receiving yards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.