Nico Collins or Brian Thomas Jr. Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projections for WRs explored

Nico Collins and Brian Thomas Jr. both have had bright moments early in their NFL careers, but will Week 3 be brighter for the Houston Texans wide receiver or the Jacksonville Jaguars receiver? Here's a look at all of the ins and outs of both players and a recommendation to help you dominate the competition this week.

Nico Collins at Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn

Nico Collins vs Brian Thomas Jr.: Who should you start?

Nico Collins fantasy outlook for Week 3

Nico Collins will face Brian Thomas Jr. on the field as well as on your roster this week. He won't sleepwalk through either matchup, according to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool. The wide receiver is projected to earn a whopping 17.3 points against the Jaguars in Week 3.

Collins vs Thomas Week 3 - Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool

Most of his production is set to come via receiving yards, with roughly six catches for 86 yards and a coin-flip chance at a touchdown, which would be his second of the year. Overall, the production total is worthy of being a WR1 in Week 3, but how does Brian Thomas Jr. stack up?

Brian Thomas Jr. fantasy outlook for Week 3

The Jacksonville Jaguars receiver is a sensation coming off a dominating rookie season, but is in for a rough Week 3 in his sophomore season? According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Thomas is in for a sunny day with plenty of production.

He's projected to earn about five catches for 77 yards and carries a 60% chance to score a touchdown in what will be his best game of the young season. He's worthy of a start as a high-end WR2 with WR1 upside.

Nico Collins vs Brian Thomas Jr. final verdict

The wide receivers are both in line for a big day in Week 3 with a stuffed stat sheet. Collins is due to earn 17.3 points, while Brian Thomas Jr. is due to earn 16.8 points. It's a close call, but Collins wins the nod, if for no other reason than the receiver's questionable designation heading into the game.

The receiver is dealing with a wrist injury that has limited him in practice this week, so it is a mystery as to whether that will keep him able to catch as many targets as Collins. As such, start Collins and don't look back.

