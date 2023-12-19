Nico Collins injury status: Latest on Texans WR for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is having a breakout season in his third year in the NFL. The wide receiver out of Michigan was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans and has progressed each season in the NFL.

This season, Collins has set career-highs in all stats. He has 60 receptions for 1,004 yards and six touchdowns and has become C.J. Stroud's main passing target.

Collins has played in 12 total games for the Texans this season, missing their Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and last week's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Nico Collins seems to be progressing towards playing this week. While he didn't practice much last week while nursing his calf injury, he seems likely to be a participant in this week's practices.

As the week goes on, more information about Collins' practice status will be released with a better understanding of whether he's trending toward playing this week or not.

What happened to Nico Collins?

Collins during Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars

Nico Collins was injured during the team's Week 14 game versus the New York Jets. Collins caught one pass for 13 yards before leaving the rest of the game with a calf injury.

While he tried to test his calf during pre-game warmups, it was bothering him enough to keep him sidelined this past week. Collins has only missed two total games this season, and with the playoffs on the line, he will likely make a return sooner rather than later.

When will Nico Collins return?

Collins during Denver Broncos v Houston Texans

Wide receiver Nico Collins should be in line to play this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. He felt good in practice last week and almost played against the Tennessee Titans.

Collins' status for this week in practice has yet to be released, but that's something to monitor as the week goes on. If he participates in practice even on a limited basis, it would be a good sign for his status this Sunday.

With Collins testing his calf in last week's pre-game warmups, one would think he would be healthy enough to suit up this week, barring any setbacks.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud missed last week's game with a concussion, but the Houston Texans could get both Collins and Stroud back this week.