Nico Collins injury update: Latest on Texans WR for Week 11 fantasy football

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is one of C. J. Stroud's favorite targets. The Michigan alum has been a key contributor to the Texans' 5-4 start to the 2023 NFL season. Collins is a dynamic offensive threat, combining silky route running with a stellar understanding of the Texans' offensive schemes.

However, the Houston Texans had to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday without Nico Collins. The reason was that Collins was dealing with a calf injury, one that was serious enough to rule him out of the Week 10 game. In this article, we will give you an update on the pass catcher's health, as well as his potential return date.

Nico Collins Injury Update

According to ESPN, Nico Collins is questionable for his side's Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Collins missed the game due to a lingering calf issue that he couldn't shake off in the lead-up to the fixture.

The Michigan alum initially appeared to be on a path to play against the Bengals after he opened Week 10 preparations as a limited participant on Wednesday. Still, after regressing to non-participant status on Friday, he was formally ruled out of the game.

Thankfully, the Texans did just fine without him, as Stroud and Co pulled off an upset to beat the Bengals 30-27. Due to Collins' absence, the other offensive players stepped up to lead the Texans to an unlikely victory.

What happened to Nico Collins?

Collins sustained a calf injury in the Houston Texans' Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Collins wasn't his best in the game, and it was clear that something was hindering him throughout the contest. Following the game, it was reported that the pacy wideout sustained a calf injury in that game.

As a result, Collins was a limited participant in last Wednesday's training session. He then regressed, not participating in either Thursday or Friday's session before he was officially ruled out of the Week 10 matchup against the Bengals.

When will Nico Collins return?

It isn't easy to put down a specific return date for Collins ahead of Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season. Collins is currently listed as questionable, and we are a day away from seeing the Texans' injury report for Wednesday's practice session.

However, we expect that Collins is getting all the treatment he needs, as the Texans are well-stocked in the pass-catching department. The likes of John Metchie III, Tank Dell, and Noah Brown are decent weapons for Offensive Rookie of the Year front-runner Stroud to work with.