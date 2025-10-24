  • home icon
  Nico Collins injury update: Will Texans WR be available for Week 8 Fantasy Football?

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 24, 2025 14:15 GMT
Carolina Panthers v Houston Texans - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Nico Collins has featured in six games during the 2025 season. The veteran wide receiver has been ever-present as the Houston Texans look to secure their third consecutive playoff berth under head coach DeMeco Ryans.

However, there are reports that Collins is dealing with an injury in the lead-up to the Texans' Week 8 game against the San Francisco 49ers. With that in mind, let's look at the chances of Collins being available for Week 8 fantasy football.

Will Nico Collins be available for Week 8 Fantasy Football?

Nico Collins is leaning towards missing his side's Week 8 game. The veteran pass catcher is dealing with a concussion in the lead-up to the crunch matchup.

According to the Fantasy Footballers, Collins missed Thursday's practice session due to a concussion. He's yet to practice this week, and his team might be better suited to game planning without him.

Collins suffered a head injury in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks. He hit his head on the turf while he was trying to catch a pass from C.J. Stroud in the fourth quarter.

Head injuries are taken very seriously by the NFL, and Collins won't be allowed to play until he clears the league's concussion protocol. So, his fantasy football managers might be better served by benching him in Week 8.

How has Nico Collins performed this season?

Nico Collins is having a decent but unspectacular campaign. The one-time Pro Bowler has amassed a stat line of 26 catches, 339 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in six games. He ranks outside the Top 20 among wide receivers around the league in the major statistical categories.

However, Collins has led the Texans in receiving yards in three out of the team's six games. He remains a key part of DeMeco Ryans' offense in Houston.

So, the Texans will have their work cut out against an in-form San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. Their fans will rely on Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, and Jayden Higgins to step up in the event of Collins missing time due to the head injury.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
