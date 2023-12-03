Nico Collins or Jayden Reed: Who should I start in Week 13 Fantasy Football?

Nico Collins and Jayden Reed have been able to generate some great performances in fantasy football this season. Collins is seen as a breakout star in fantasy thanks to his 160 PPR fantasy points. Over the last two seasons, he had 180.7 points combined.

Reed has been impressive thus far in his rookie season with 131.8 points for fantasy owners. This week presents a challenge for both young wide receivers in Week 13 as it is playoff time in some fantasy leagues. The question is tough this time of the season but which one is a must-start this week?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Nico Collins a good fantasy pick?

Houston Texans WR Nico Collins

Considering moving for De'Von Achane? Fire up our Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

Nico Collins has been a great help to Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and in fantasy football. The third-year wideout currently has three straight games with over 10+ fantasy points. This includes his 23.4-point effort against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, his third-best game in terms of fantasy points this season.

Expand Tweet

Collins and the Texans will host a Denver Broncos defense that has allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to receivers (202.36). It means he could face cornerback Patrick Surtain II in coverage.

Per FantasyPros, Surtain II has allowed the opposing team's No.1 receiver for at least 57.7% of their routes in seven games this season. The question is how many targets will teammate Tank Dell take from him against Denver? Collins' numbers show it may be an issue but something to watch for.

Is Jayden Reed a good fantasy pick?

Green Bay Packers WR Jaylen Reed

The Green Bay Packers rookie receiver is having a great season for those who own him in fantasy. Reed has three straight games with at least 15+ fantasy points and four such games this season. He and the Packers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime on SNF in Week 13.

Expand Tweet

A concern is that of his health as he's listed as questionable with a chest injury. He is also dealing with teammates Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Both players could challenge him in targets and receptions.

Nico Collins or Jayden Reed: Who Should I Start?

On paper, choosing between either receiver felt like a coin toss to start in Week 13. Yet, according to the Sportskeeda Start/Sit optimizer, it loves Collins over Reed by over five points. A possible reason could be that Dell might see more action against Surtain II as the Texans' top receiver.

Nico Collins or Jayden Reed: Who Should I Start? Fantasy Football Week 13

Despite Reed being on the losing end of the comparison, Reed is a definite flex option for fantasy managers this week. Kansas City will focus on Watson and quarterback Jordan Love could seek out Reed in the passing game.

Nico Collins or Jayden Reed: Who Should I Start? Fantasy Football Week 13

Ultimately, whether you have Collins or Reed, starting them in some form in your fantasy lineup is recommended. It would not come as a shock to see them each have their fourth straight game with double-digit fantasy points.

Austin Ekeler or James Conner? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer to make the right call in Week 13