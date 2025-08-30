Nico Collins or Malik Nabers: Which star WR should I draft in Fantasy Football 2025?

Nico Collins and Malik Nabers enter the 2025 NFL season as two of the best wide receivers in the league. After notable 2024 campaigns, playing under different circumstances, these two should be in for another remarkable season with their respective teams.

On that note, Collins and Nabers are solid options for fantasy football managers, as both have the tools to be a WR1 on most teams. Perhaps they aren't at the same level as Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb or Justin Jefferson, but these two can make some noise and carry fantasy football teams every now and then.

Nico Collins fantasy outlook in 2025

Despite being limited to only 12 games in 2024 due to a hamstring injury, Nico Collins still posted solid numbers, catching 68 passes for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns in his fourth season with the Texans.

With Stefon Diggs gone, Collins should be the clear WR1 for C.J. Stroud. Tank Dell will be right by his side, but the fifth-year veteran has all the chips to lead the Houston Texans' receiving corps.

He finished 2024 as the WR3 in the league, according to Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football WR rankings, which is very positive for whoever drafts him.

Malik Nabers fantasy outlook in 2025

Malik Nabers was one of the best rookies in the 2024 season. Even though he joined the New York Giants during a tumultuous period, with Daniel Jones struggling to find consistency, the former LSU wide receiver was one of the few bright spots of the "Big Blue."

The picture looks different this year, after the Giants brought Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency and drafted Jaxson Dart to lead the team in the future.

Amid his tumultuous rookie season, Nabers was ranked WR9 by Sportskeeda's ranking, which should make potential fantasy managers dream about the immediate future of the WR.

Nico Collins vs. Malik Nabers: Who should I draft?

Nico Collins is projected to have a much better season than Malik Nabers.

Our fantasy analyzer suggests that Nico Collins will clear Malik Nabers in fantasy football 2025, with 330.1 projected points against 261.3. C.J. Stroud's third year in the league should bring a lot of joy to Texans fans and Collins.

The wide receiver will have the responsibility to carry the aerial game and his 2024 stats show that it wasn't a difficult job for him. Collins should be a top-10 pick in fantasy drafts this season.

