Nico Collins or Mike Evans Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for WRs explored

Nico Collins' Houston Texans and Mike Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off on Monday Night Football in an unconventional timeslot at 7:00 PM EST. However, before their battle on the gridiron commences, another battle is ongoing to win the start on your fantasy team.
The choice isn't an easy one, as both players have plenty of anecdotal examples of domination. However, Sportskeeda's projections have a clear winner for those grappling with this question at the 11th hour. Here's a look at all things Collins and Evans.
Is Nico Collins a good fantasy pick in Week 2?
Nico Collins had a rough outing against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, earning just three catches for 25 yards. Don't expect the same story this week against the suspicious Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary.
According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Collins is set to earn 18.1 points, defeating the Buccaneers secondary for six catches and 89.8 yards, with a 50% chance at a touchdown.
Is Mike Evans a good fantasy pick in Week 2?
Mike Evans, the 1,000-yard machine, cut things close last season by crossing the mark in Week 18. He is on a slower pace to start the year this season after putting up a still productive 51-yard stat line.
In Week 2. Evans is set to beat his Week 1 numbers by earning 4.5 catches for 65.2 yards and a 60% chance at a touchdown. This makes him usable, but expect a lull at some point during the game.
Should I start Nico Collins or Mike Evans in Week 2 fantasy football?
It's somewhat close, but Mike Evans comes up short to Nico Collins for Week 2, according to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool. Collins is projected to earn 18.1 points while Evans is projected to earn 14.9 points.
Both receivers will be usable, so there are no wrong answers here. However, one choice is closer to being wrong than the other, and it is Evans. The reason appears to be that Evans will face a secondary that largely shut down the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, holding them to 14 total points in the contest.
Meanwhile, Collins will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have a reputation for letting receivers through their secondary at times since the start of 2024.
