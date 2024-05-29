Nico Collins Texans contract: How much will WR earn in Houston?

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Nico Collins Texans contract: How much will WR earn in Houston?

Nico Collins Texans contract: How much will WR earn in Houston?

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 29, 2024 01:30 GMT
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
Nico Collins Texans contract: How much will WR earn in Houston?

Nico Collins and the Houston Texans have agreed to a multi-year extension that sees the Michigan product extend his contract with the postseason hopefuls. Collins will continue his career with an impressive core of wide receivers in Houston and catch passes from C. J. Stroud for the next three years.

This article will break down Nico Collins' fresh deal and what to expect from the shifty pass catcher ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

also-read-trending Trending

Nico Collins Texans Contract Breakdown

According to Adam Schefter, the Houston Texans and Collins have agreed to a three-year, $72.75 million extension with a max value of $75 million, including $52 million guaranteed. The contract was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus, Ryan Matha, and Jason Rosenhaus, the representatives of the Michigan product.

Collins' new contract is significantly increased compared to his $3.1 million base salary in 2024. With his new contract having a max value of $75 million, Collins is now earning WR1 money after putting up elite WR1 numbers in 2023.

What can you expect from Nico Collins and Houston Texans in 2024?

Nico Collins and the Houston Texans were phenomenal in 2023, shocking the entire football world with their deep postseason run in a stacked AFC Conference. They'll aim for even better in 2024 as the squad has loaded up on the talent front ahead of C. J. Stroud's sophomore season.

For Collins, the Texans' faithful will hope he continues the form that saw him amass 80 catches, 1,297 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns in 15 regular season games. He was tied for eighth in the league in the latter two categories, so Texans' fans will anticipate similar or better numbers after his contract renewal.

The expectations for the Texans squad are significantly higher going into their second year under head coach DeMeco Ryans. The squad added perennial Pro Bowler wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the off-season and a couple of high-potential draft picks via the 2024 NFL Draft.

Anything less than another postseason run by the Texans would be rightly seen as a downgrade from last season. With a wide receiver room consisting of Stefon Diggs, Collins, Tank Dell and Noah Brown, the Texans have no excuses for the foreseeable future.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी