Nico Collins Texans contract: How much will WR earn in Houston?

Nico Collins and the Houston Texans have agreed to a multi-year extension that sees the Michigan product extend his contract with the postseason hopefuls. Collins will continue his career with an impressive core of wide receivers in Houston and catch passes from C. J. Stroud for the next three years.

This article will break down Nico Collins' fresh deal and what to expect from the shifty pass catcher ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

Nico Collins Texans Contract Breakdown

According to Adam Schefter, the Houston Texans and Collins have agreed to a three-year, $72.75 million extension with a max value of $75 million, including $52 million guaranteed. The contract was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus, Ryan Matha, and Jason Rosenhaus, the representatives of the Michigan product.

Collins' new contract is significantly increased compared to his $3.1 million base salary in 2024. With his new contract having a max value of $75 million, Collins is now earning WR1 money after putting up elite WR1 numbers in 2023.

What can you expect from Nico Collins and Houston Texans in 2024?

Nico Collins and the Houston Texans were phenomenal in 2023, shocking the entire football world with their deep postseason run in a stacked AFC Conference. They'll aim for even better in 2024 as the squad has loaded up on the talent front ahead of C. J. Stroud's sophomore season.

For Collins, the Texans' faithful will hope he continues the form that saw him amass 80 catches, 1,297 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns in 15 regular season games. He was tied for eighth in the league in the latter two categories, so Texans' fans will anticipate similar or better numbers after his contract renewal.

The expectations for the Texans squad are significantly higher going into their second year under head coach DeMeco Ryans. The squad added perennial Pro Bowler wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the off-season and a couple of high-potential draft picks via the 2024 NFL Draft.

Anything less than another postseason run by the Texans would be rightly seen as a downgrade from last season. With a wide receiver room consisting of Stefon Diggs, Collins, Tank Dell and Noah Brown, the Texans have no excuses for the foreseeable future.