Defending Super Bown champions Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Carolina Panthers to the Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The game is the first meeting between the two sides in four years.

The Chiefs are coming into this game in imperious form after handing the New York Jets a battering in Week 8. The 35-9 victory saw Kansas City improve their overall record for the season to 7-1.

On the other hand, the Panthers suffered a 25-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week & are now 3-5 for the season.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Carolina Panthers Head-To-Head

This will be only the 7th game between these two franchises since the Panthers' inception into the league in 1995, and their first meeting at the Arrowhead Stadium in 8 years.

The Chiefs lead the all-time series 4-2.

Kansas City Chiefs Season Record: W W W W L W W W

Carolina Panthers Season Record: L L W W W L L L

Kansas City Chiefs vs Carolina Panthers Team News

Chiefs News:

DT Frank Clark (knee) & WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) were limited participants in practice on Friday and are questionable for Sunday's game. Offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (back) missed all three practice sessions and is out for the clash versus the Panthers.

Out for Kansas City Chiefs: Mitchell Schwartz

Doubtful for Kansas City Chiefs: Frank Clark, Sammy Watkins

Panthers News:

Rookie Jeremy Chinn (knee) & DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder) were limited participants on Friday, and are questionable to pad up on Sunday. DT Russell Okung (calf) did not practice on Friday and is listed as questionable against the Chiefs.

Panthers All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey is expected to return from an injury that has kept him out since Week 2.

Out for Panthers: None

Doubtful for Panthers: Jeremy Chinn, Marquis Haynes, Russell Okung

Kansas City Chiefs vs Carolina Panthers Projected Starters

Kansas City Chiefs

QB: Patrick Mahomes

RB: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LeVeon Bell

WR: Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins(D), Mecole Hardman

TE: Travis Kelce

Carolina Panthers

QB: Teddy Bridgewater

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis

WR: Robby Anderson, DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel

TE: Ian Thomas

Kansas City Chiefs vs Carolina Panthers Prediction

There isn't much of a decision to make here. The Chiefs are 7-1 this season and are coming off double-digit victories in their last two games.

In stark contrast, the Panthers are on a three-game losing streak after their dismal loss to the 1-6 Atlanta Falcon

Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs to win comfortably.