Which team has the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft?

The NFL's No. 1 draft spot is given annually to the team with the worst win-loss record by the end of the season. In the 2020 NFL season, that dishonor has been awarded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who went 1-15.

The Jaguars will enter the 2021 NFL Draft in April with the first overall pick. In their 27 seasons as a franchise, the Jaguars have picked in the top-10 of the draft 19 times. However, this is the first time in their history they have landed in the No. 1 spot. The Jaguars had the No. 2 pick three times, using it to take offensive tackle Tony Boselli (1995), linebacker Kevin Hardy (1996) and offensive tackle Luke Joeckel (2013).

ICYMI, updated 2021 NFL Draft order through Week 15!



Shakeup in the top five.#Eagles No. 7, #Patriots No. 15 after losses.https://t.co/M3wcDEljNY pic.twitter.com/ltMTrLkptL — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) December 22, 2020

The last team to make playoffs in the same season in which they had the No. 1 overall pick was the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013.

Great news for the Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence is entering the 2021 NFL Draft, and he has been recognized as an inevitable first overall selection since his freshman year at Clemson.

Lawrence is a possible great start towards good fortune for the Jaguars since they haven't had a reasonable prospect or good foundation since quarterback Mark Brunell's nine-year tenure ended in 2003.

Lawrence is expected to be a franchise changer. He finished his college career with 10,098 passing yards. He threw for 90 touchdowns, completed 66.7% of his passes, and rushed for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announces he intends to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.https://t.co/FFFM5ihRX2 pic.twitter.com/IfyLfyAH1S — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) January 6, 2021

He was extraordinary as a college starter, going 34-2 at Clemson University. He led the Tigers to the national championship during his freshman season.

Securing Lawrence would be the wise option for the Jaguars, however, they can go an alternate, albeit unlikely, route.

The Jaguars can trade the selection for a haul of draft picks. To pass up a first overall draft pick isn't common, but it has happened before with the Tennessee Titans, who in 2016 traded their first overall pick and two additional late-round selections for two firsts, two seconds, and two third-round choices.

The only good thing to come from the Jaguar's devastating season of 15 losses is to have the advantage of No. 1 draft pick. To give that up in exchange for a surplus of choices is foolish, primarily because those hauls have had mixed results. It is also not a reliable way to get better; having more players doesn't equate to better players.

The Jaguars are also searching for a new general manager and head coach after they let go of head coach Doug Marrone on Monday, and former general manager Dave Caldwell in late November.