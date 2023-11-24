Noah Brown injury update: Latest on Texans WR for Week 12 Fantasy Football

Noah Brown has been enjoying a breakout 2023 fantasy football season in his first year with the Houston Texans. Prior to missing his game last week with a knee injury, he was on two-game stretch where he was performing as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. That hot streak included totaling 13 receptions for 325 yards and a touchdown across two consecutive games.

The wide receiver is dealing with the same injury in Week 12 that held him out of the Texans' most recent game. It has already forced him to miss practice this week, putting him in jeopardy of potentially sitting out another game while he recovers.

Noah Brown injury update

Noah Brown

Noah Brown was absent from the Houston Texans' Week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals with a knee injury. This wasn't too much of a surprise after he failed to practice at all during the week leading up to the game. He is unfortunately in a similar situation leading up to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brown has already opened Week 12 with two DNP's on Wednesday and Thursday according the official Texans injury report. He has now been a non-participant in each of their past five practice sessions going back to last week.

He will have one more opportunity on Friday to hopefully increase his practice activity. His official status on the final injury report will give a better idea of his potential availability.

What happened to Noah Brown?

The last time Brown was able to play in a game was two weeks ago in a career-best performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. He set career-highs with seven receptions and 172 yards. His massive output made his apparent knee injury a bit surprising, especially considering he caught the pass that put the Texans in field goal range to win the game in the final seconds.

It can be assumed that Brown tweaked his knee at some point during the contest against the Bengals, which probably worsened in the aftermath of the game. It didn't prevent him from turning in the best performance of his NFL career, but it did keep him out of the Houston Texans' following game against the Arizona Cardinals.

When will Noah Brown return?

Unless Brown is able to get back onto the practice field on Friday after two consecutive sessions of being a non-participant, it seems unlikely that he will play in Week 12. He should be considered questionable, at best, for now.

According to Deepak Chona:

"Limited info. Comments suggest Wk 12 return pending practice. Data projects low performance impact but elevated re-injury risk if active Wk 12"

Chona's prediction is based on the limited information released by the Texans is that Brown's availability for their Week 12 game will be determined by his activity at Friday's practice. They are hoping he will be available for an important divisional clash with the Jaguars for first place in the AFC South.

His fantasy football managers are also hoping to having him back this week. If he can't go, his next opportunity to get back in the lineup will come against the Denver Broncos next week.

