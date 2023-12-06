Noah Brown or Josh Downs, Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Fantasy Outlook for WRs in Week 14

Noah Brown and Josh Downs cannot be any more different.

One is a seven-year veteran who was not able to contribute much in a Dallas Cowboys team that boasted prolific Pro Bowl talents like Dez Bryant, CeeDee Lamb and Jason Witten; and continues to be marginalized in the Houston Texans.

The other is a rookie who is sitting behind Michael Pittman Jr and Alec Pierce but looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

So, who is a better fantasy pick between them?

Is Noah Brown a good fantasy pick in 2023?

Noah Brown runs a route v Cincinnati Bengals

Noah Brown is one of the lesser-regarded players in 2023. Ahead of Week 14, he sits at a measly WR #47 with only 6.2 projected points to his name.

However, circumstances may finally bring out the best in him. During the 22-17 defeat of the Broncos, rookie Tank Dell gruesomely fractured his leg, requiring season-ending surgery.

The Texans are among the most prolific offensive teams in the air, leading the league in total yards (3,566), trailing only the San Francisco 49ers in average yards (13.6) and placing in the top 10 in receiving touchdowns (21). Suddenly, Brown can add to those stats further and greatly improve his stock.

Is Josh Downs a good fantasy pick in 2023?

Jos Downs catches a pass vs the New Orleans Saints

Josh Downs, meanwhile, has the same points projection as his counterpart - 6.4. The difference is that he sits way higher - WR #33.

The Colts have been middling in the air as of late - just 2,861 yards and 13 touchdowns. Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce have been trying to do their part, especially during Jonathan Taylor's holdout, but they can only do so much.

To his credit, Downs has 51 catches for 580 yards and two touchdowns, so it is not as if he is failing to expand his role in the offense.

Whom should I start between Noah Brown and Josh Downs?

Noah Brown vs Josh Downs Week 14 fantasy stats

The Start/Sit Optimizer makes it very clear from the who the better option is: Josh Downs.

As one of the Colts' primary aerial options, he completely dominates every category save for touchdowns - and it even includes the ground game, where he has contributed exactly zero yards. This means that Shane Steichen could be trusted to use him as a pinch rusher, like in trick plays.