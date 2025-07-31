Noah Fant Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft free agent TE as he signs with Bengals?

On Thursday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport broke the news that free agent tight end Noah Fant was signing with the Cincinnati Bengals.&quot;Former #Seahawks TE Noah Fant is expected to sign with the #Bengals, per me and @TomPelissero . A new home for the ex-#Broncos first rounder.&quot; Rapoport wrote on X.Fant was released by the Seattle Seahawks this offseason after the club selected Elijah Arroyo in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Although the news will likely not impact the fantasy football community too much, it does change the outlook of the tight end position in Cincinnati.The Bengals tight end depth chart now consists of Fant, Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Erick All Jr., and Tanner Hudson. Although Fant does have a chance to emerge as the lead option of the group, Gesicki has performed well over the past few seasons in the starting role.Although he has not had a bad NFL career by any means, Fant was one of the top NFL tight end prospects to enter the league in 2019 and had major expectations early on in his career after being a first round pick. His most productive season came in 2021 with the Denver Broncos when he had 68 receptions for 670 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.However, after this strong campaign, Fant was involved in the Russell Wilson trade and never really found his footing with the Seattle franchise.Noah Fant fantasy outlook after signing with the Cincinnati BengalsFant has career PPR fantasy football finishes as the TE17, the TE8, the TE12, the TE17, the TE32, and the TE27. As a result, even in the starting role on his team, Fant was never truly a strong and impactful force in fantasy football.Although this may change as Fant's role in Cincinnati becomes more clear over the next few weeks, Fantasy Pros is currently projecting him as the TE36 in PPR leagues, something that likely results in Fant not being selected in your draft this year.Fant should likely be kept on the waiver wire this year unless Gesicki is forced to miss time or loses his role as the starter this offseason, in which case Fant can be viewed as a TE2 option.