Not Seeing Stars in the Patriots Future

N'Keal Harry has a lot of room for improvement from his rookie season.

The future looks bright for the Boston Celtics. Led by emerging superstar Jayson Tatum and the precocious Jaylen Brown, the Celtics have a duo to build around for the next 10 years, IF they re-sign Tatum. Boston better not let him get away.

And despite trading Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, you’d have to say the Boston Red Sox are also in good position for years. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are young, talented all-star caliber players, capable of leading the team to their next World Series.

Not to be forgotten is David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins. In his sixth year in the NHL (and only 23 years old), he’s on the cusp of scoring 50 goals in a season, something a Bruin hadn’t done since Cam Neely during the 1993-94 season.

The New England Patriots…have…uh-oh…

Boston sports fans are living in a good time to watch young prospects blooming into stars/superstars right before our eyes. Of the players named above, only Bogaerts is older than 25.

Unfortunately, right now the Patriots doesn’t appear to have any under-25 players on the cusp of becoming elite. Last year the Patriots had the oldest roster in the NFL.

Yes, 42-year-old Tom Brady was a graying factor, but Patriots fans should be thankful that Brady has been here for the last 19 years and was able to make his teammates better.

Not that Brady made the team successful all by himself. Over the years he had some elite players helping him out. But free agency losses and whiffing on draft picks over the years caught up with the 2-time dynasty franchise.

Be honest with yourself: Who’s a potential star player that’s 25 or under on the Patriots’ roster? Sony Michel? Solid, as best, so far. J.C. Jackson? Maybe, but he’s not even the best corner on the team, and it’s not even close. Deatrich Wise Jr? He had more penalties than sacks last year. Chase Winovich? He was looking like it early on, but Winovich hit the rookie wall with no airbags. N’Keal Harry? Not even in the conversation after that rookie season.

Jake Bailey? A punter? Are you serious?

New England needs to crush this draft. They need to nail this first round pick (23rd overall) and find some immediate contributors in the third round. A late round surprise or two would be welcomed as well, because Brady might be out of New England in about a week.

Even if Brady comes back, he needs help in a major way. And not just veteran help, which Brady prefers nowadays.

If Brady moves on, then the Patriots could be in some real trouble. It’s hard seeing how they would rebuild with their recent draft picks.

The Patriots need to find the next Vince Wilfork, Rob Gronkowski, Ty Law, Chandler Jones…a player that can be an impact player from day one. New England also needs the next Julian Edelman, Tedy Bruschi, Asante Samuel…players that need a year or two to develop before becoming indispensable.

And if the scouting department does a great job, they’ll find the next Troy Brown or Malcolm Butler…rookie free agents that come from out of nowhere to one of the best in the league at their positions.

It can be done. The Patriots just have to turn their draft luck around. Because if you’re hoping Jarrett Stidham becomes the next Brady, you should hope Stidham can become the next Matt Cassel first.

