"Not the way I want it to end": When Patriots billionaire owner Robert Kraft made bold admission about Tom Brady

NFL legend Tom Brady will be remembered for his historic seven Super Bowl rings. He spent a significant portion of his 22-season-long career, playing for the New England Patriots and coach Bill Belichick. Although Brady wanted to finish his career as a Patriot, he left the team with a heavy heart near the end of his career.

Ad

Brady’s departure was long rumored even before it happened, but it felt surreal when he announced it in March 2021. Team owner Robert Kraft recalled his late-night conversation with the quarterback, telling ESPN's Mike Reiss about their discussion. Kraft said.

“Tommy initiated contact last night and came over. We had a positive, respectful discussion. It's not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although Kraft was saddened by the announcement, he knew it was coming. Brady and Belichick had growing tensions since 2017 that were put under wraps till 2019, when the Patriots won their last Super Bowl.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Patriots had a decent 2019-20 season but lost their wild-card playoff against the Titans. It turned out to be Brady’s last game for the Patriots, as he refused to sign another contract with Kraft and entered free agency. Kraft, aware of the ego clash between his best athlete and coach, empathized with Brady and said:

Ad

“In life, people need to be free to realize what's important to them. I respect him so much. It was a sad, loving discussion ... This is big picture. I just don't think he was going to be happy staying in our system at this point.”

Tom Brady shows act of respect for former boss Robert Kraft

Robert Kraft was correct in his assessment of the situation as Tom Brady had expressed his displeasure within the Patriots camp. Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and found immediate success. He played two seasons before reluctantly retiring in 2023, while Bill Belichick also concluded his tenure with the Patriots.

A two-year gap and a retirement call eased up the tension between Brady, Belichick and the Patriots. Brady was eventually drafted into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame and then Brady showcased an act of respect for his former boss at ‘The Roast of Tom Brady’ when he stopped Jeff Ross from making jokes about Robert Kraft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.