NY Jets post-June 1 cut candidates: 5 players who could be salary cap casualties ft. Malachi Corley

The New York Jets are a team undergoing a major transition. They have a new general manager in Darren Mougey, a new head coach in Aaron Glenn, and a new presumed starting quarterback in Justin Fields.
The most notable rookies are offensive tackle Armand Membou and tight end Mason Taylor. They join holdovers Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, and Allen Lazard. The defense has lost CJ Mosley and Chuck Clark, but Jermaine Johnson II, Jamien Sherwood, Sauce Gardner, Tony Adams, and the Williams brothers Quincy and Quinnen are still there.
That core may make noise in an interesting AFC East that has also seen aggressive transactions by the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, but there is more that needs to be done - more specifically, some players have to leave. These are the five likeliest candidates.
Likeliest Jets cut casualties after June 1
5) Anders Carlson
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
People sometimes deride kickers as "the guys you bring in when you cannot score a touchdown", but they definitely can win or lose games. Justin Tucker's recent release is a classic case study of what happens when a kicker dramatically loses his accuracy.
Based on that, Anders Carlson surely must be praying for his job security. The man led the league in missed kicks as a rookie, then was ditched after failing to impress during the preseason as a sophomore. Is such an inconsistent player whom the Jets should bank on in high-leverage situations?
4) Stone Smartt
Tight end has historically not been an area of strength for the Jets, especially after Dustin Keller suffered career-altering injuries in 2012. However, the organization hopes that Mason Taylor will change that.
One person who should be wary of that is Stone Smartt, who has not done much ever since the Los Angeles Chargers picked him up as a UDFA in 2022.
3) Jay Tufele
The race to replace Javon Kinlaw beside Quinnen Williams will be a close one, with former Super Bowl champion Derrick Nnadi appearing to be the prohibitive favorite. Behind him, Phidarian Mathis, Byron Cowart, and Leonard Taylor III seem poised to be the backups.
The odd man out appears to be Jay Tufele. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived him before his sophomore season could even begin, and then he sat on the Cincinnati Bengals' bench.
2) Isaiah Oliver
How many cornerbacks do the Jets really need?
Sauce Gardner will obviously be a starter, and so will be free-agent signing Brandon Stephens. Michael Carter will remain the primary nickelback, and Isaiah Oliver will also have a significant role.
And behind them will be a whole host of youngsters looking to get quality minutes. Then there is Kris Boyd. The only thing he has done of note is throw his helmet and shove his special teams coordinator after the opposing team had a huge kickoff return - which is not a good sign when one is playing with a downgraded special teams unit.
1) Malachi Corley
For an early Round 3 pick, Malachi Corley has been a major bust. Only three catches for 16 yards in nine games played? And the old regime had him as the No. 4 receiver on their board!
When Allen Lazard somehow remains on the team despite the departure of his favorite passer and a subsequent pay cut, then something is wrong. An injury during OTAs has only served to harm his case further, and he may be on the outside looking in come mid-June.
New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.