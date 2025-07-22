  • home icon
  Nyheim Hines Fantasy Outlook: Should you draft Chargers RB in 2025 with Najee Harris' concerning injury?

Nyheim Hines Fantasy Outlook: Should you draft Chargers RB in 2025 with Najee Harris' concerning injury?

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jul 22, 2025 16:44 GMT
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty
Nyheim Hines fantasy outlook for 2025

Nyheim Hines suffered a devastating knee injury that has kept him away from the NFL for the past two seasons. He is apparently ready to make his return after signing with the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2025 offseason. This gives him an interesting fantasy outlook, especially considering their current running back situation.

The Chargers signed veteran Najee Harris earlier in the offseason following his departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers this year. Harris unfortunately suffered an eye injury from a fireworks accident on the 4th of July, so his availability ahead of training camps is currently questionable.

The injury may have contributed to why the Chargers decided to sign Hines. Thye were likely expecting Najee Harris to play a significant role in their offensive system this year as a replacement for JK Dobbins. He was their starter last season but departed for the Denver Broncos in the free agency period.

The question surrounding Nyheim Hines' fantasy outlook will be directly related to the workload he gets from the Chargers. If Harris is forced to miss time, it could potentially open the door for additional touches. Hines excels as a receiver out of the backfield, as demonstrated during his time with the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills, so he could carve out a useful role.

In five NFL seasons, Hines has totaled 1,202 rushing yards and ten touchdowns, but his receiving numbers are even better. He has recorded 240 receptions for 1,778 yards and eight touchdowns in his career, so this is where he can be partiuclarly useful for the Chargers. He could be worth a speculative late-round pick in 2025 fantasy football drafts, especially with Harris' availability unclear.

Chargers' RB outlook following addition of Nyheim Hines

Nyheim Hines
Nyheim Hines

The Los Angeles Chargers shuffeld their running back position during the 2025 NFL offseason. They moved on from JK Dobbins and replaced him by signing Najee Harris and drafting Omarion Hampton. After Harris injured his eye ahead of training camp, they have now also added Nyheim Hines to the mix.

Hampton is likely to be the biggest beneficiary is Harris is forced to miss time, but this could also help Hines carve out more touches in a role that's already liekly to feature him out of the backfield in passing situations. He could realistically serve as their RB2 ahead of Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal. Hines' fantasy outlook makes him a decnt late-round flier in drafts, especially in full-PPR formats.

Edited by Adam Hulse
