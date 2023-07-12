O. J. Simpson once again took to Twitter to express his opinions about something that's going on with the world. The former star running back, whose controversial personal life shadowed his accolades in the NFL, now gave his opinions on trans woman competing on sports.

Simpson thinks that, due to the physical advantage observed in those cases, the disputes are not 100% fair and should not happen, going against what U.S. women's soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe said about the subject recently:

[I] saw Megan Rapinoe said that she would love to be competing against transgender women. And look, I'm all for it. But why don't they treat it, especially in track and field? Why don't you treat it like the marathon? Let everybody compete. But when it's over, have a category for female, a category for a male, and a category for trans genders. A senator in South Carolina stated "What if Mike Tyson decides to identify as a female? Are you going to let him box women?" I don't think so. I'm a golfer, and trust me: you could take probably the 350th rated male golfer, now that we know women are making all this money, but if he decides that he wants to identify as a female, trust me, you would probably be a top ten female golfer

If you're born a male or a female. I don't think it's fair in sports to have them competing against one another. Give them their own category. Let the trans compete against trans, the female against the females and the males against the male.

Simpson's recent take on athletes did not have Tom Brady as the GOAT

On another recent Twitter post, Simpson, who made history in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills in the '70s, gave his verdict on who's the greatest athlete of all-time, and to everybody's surprise, Tom Brady wasn't his pick, instead giving his vote to Carl Lewis, the former track and field athlete who won nine Olympic gold medals.

Lewis was a superstar athlete from the '80s who dominated in the 100 meters, the 200 meters and the long jump. His nine gold medals were divided through four Olympic games.

He got four in Los Angeles in '84, two in Seoul in '88, two in Barcelona in '92 and a final one in Atlanta in '94, also adding a silver medal in Seoul in '88.

